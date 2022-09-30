Week 5 Pick’em: Log Jam Edition

Well folks, it is week 5 and you, the fans, had an impressive week if I do say so myself, finishing 5-2 last week to pull even with Jack, and one behind Reed. Kendall is still lurking one game back of the fans and Jack as well.

This week there is a lot more diversity in the picks from the writers than normal, as a couple have even ventured to pick Arkansas over Alabama in Fayetteville. A lot of difference in picks from the bottom to the top as the writers bringing up the rear are praying for some upsets to get their name back in the conversation as we progress this season.

Reed still holds the one game lead in front of the fans and Jack, Kendall is one game behind that, bringing up a 3-way tie for last place between Zach, Chris, and Macon. Looks like if anyone drops below .500 this season, they might be bringing up the rear.

Here are this week’s picks from you the fans, and our writers:

Untitled Writer TTU @ No. 25 K-State No. 9 OK State @ No. 16 Baylor No. 18 OU @ TCU No. 2 Alabama @ No. 20 Arkansas No. 10 NC State @ No. 5 Clemson Michigan State @ Maryland No. 4 Michigan @ Iowa Last week Writer TTU @ No. 25 K-State No. 9 OK State @ No. 16 Baylor No. 18 OU @ TCU No. 2 Alabama @ No. 20 Arkansas No. 10 NC State @ No. 5 Clemson Michigan State @ Maryland No. 4 Michigan @ Iowa Last week Reed (19-9) TTU BAY OU BAMA CLEM MD MICH 3-4 Jack (18-10) TTU OSU OU BAMA CLEM MD MICH 3-4 Viva fans (18-10) TTU OSU OU BAMA NCSU MD MICH 5-2 Kendall (17-11) TTU BAY OU BAMA NCSU MD IOWA 4-3 Zach (14-14) KSU OSU OU ARK CLEM MSU IOWA 2-5 Chris (14-14) TTU OSU TCU ARK CLEM MD MICH 4-3 Macon (14-14) TTU OSU OU BAMA NCSU MSU MICH 4-3

Can the fans pull ahead of Reed and Jack? Will Kendall stick around or will his love of Iowa come back to bite him? Can any of the bottom three separate themselves? We’ll find out soon!

Have a good weekend folks.

Wreck’Em.