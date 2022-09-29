Week 5 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Following a couple of upsets in the top 25, college football threw us a doozy of a week over the weekend. Jack and Kendall are back picking the weeks top games, including Texas Tech and Kansas State, Kentucky and Ole Miss, Michigan and Iowa, and Baylor and Oklahoma State among others. Kendall gets to have his choice of wildcard game this week. With out further interruption, let’s get to the picks.

Lines are as of 9/28.

Game 1: Texas Tech @ (25) Kansas State (-8) (O/U 57.5) 11:00 a.m. ESPN+

Jack: Both teams are coming off of huge wins for their respective programs. The difference in this game will be the Tech D against Adrian Martinez. Will it be Tulane or Oklahoma Martinez? I’m hoping the same Tech defense that has been around all year shows up again, give me the Red Raiders +8.

Kendall: This game is gonna be close, very close. Adrian Martinez hasn’t proven he can string together multiple games like he had against OU. Until he does, I will always pick against him. Tech +8.

Game 2: (4) Michigan (-11) @ Iowa (O/U 42) 11:00 a.m. FOX

Jack: Kendall I know you have skin in this game as well, I just don’t think it will end up good for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have a good defense, but even though they scored 27 at Rutgers, I’m still not in on this offense, I have to take Michigan -11.

Kendall: This game is gonna be weird. It always is. Last year Michigan did run Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, but man there is something about Kinnick. Iowa is 4-1 against top 5 opponents in Kinnick. I don’t necessarily know if Iowa outright wins it, but give me the Hawks +11. Also the under looks amazing in this game.

Game 3: (7) Kentucky @ (14) Ole Miss (-6.5) (O/U 54) 11:00 a.m. ESPN

Jack: Ole Miss has played zero T-25 teams, and escaped Tulsa by 7 at home last week. The attendance for OM this season has been abysmal and its an early kick. Kentucky has already beaten Florida on the road in the swamp, a place that is known for deafening crowds a lot more than OM. Give me the Cats +6.5 and ML.

Kendall: Kentucky was not super impressive last week. Ole Miss was not super impressive last week. Both teams coming off rough weeks, give me Ole Miss at home with the ML, but give me Kentucky with the +6.5.

Game 4: (9) Oklahoma State @ (16) Baylor (-2) (O/U 56.5) 2:30 p.m. FOX

Jack: Oklahoma State, too, has played exactly nobody, and they let up 44 against Central Michigan, and only won by 17 against a bad Arizona State team. In their first true test, on the road no less, I think it’s a very close game because I’m still not sold on Blake Shapen and this Bears team yet. I’m staying away from this game.

Kendall: I am not touching this game personally, but Baylor has looked good. Oklahoma State hasn’t really played anyone yet. They lost their defensive coordinator to Ohio State, this is their first tough matchup. If I had to choose, give me the Baylor -2.

Game 5: (18) Oklahoma (-6.5) @ TCU (O/U 68.5) 11:00 a.m. ABC

Jack: Will Oklahoma respond? I think so. TCU is undefeated, two of those wins are against Tarleton, and the worst P5 team in college football, Colorado. They were tested on the road, at a lesser SMU squad, only winning by 8. I think OU makes them look silly at home. OU -6.5 and ML.

Kendall: OU. Thats all I’m gonna say. Coming off the loss to Kansas State, give me OU against a TCU team that hasn't played anyone. OU -6.5.

Game 6: (10) NC State @ (5) Clemson (-6.5) (O/U 40) 6:30 p.m. ABC

Jack: I like this NC State team a lot more off the field than I do on it. I mean no disrespect, but Tech played their worst game of the year, and kept it close in Raleigh. This game is at Clemson, and even though I still don’t think their QB is legit after one good showing, I think there are enough other pieces to run away with it. Clemson -6.5.

Kendall: I really like NC State in this one. Their defense is great and the offense did struggle against Tech, but Clemson showed last week that their defense has holes and areas that can be attacked by good QB play. I like NC State +6.5.

Game 7 (wildcard): Iowa State (-3) @ Kansas (O/U 59) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Jack: I mean who would I be if I didn’t take KU? Jalon Daniels seems legit so far, and ISU struggled mightily against Iowa. Give me KU +3 and ML. Kansas is going to start the year 5-0 just like we all thought. Right?

Kendall: It’s Jayhawk szn. I’m all in on KU football. Give me the Kansas ML against an ISU team that looked bad in their first matchup against a decent offense. Jalon Daniels looks like a heisman candidate and this is gonna be the game he shines even more. KU ML (Sorry Cyclone Larry)

This week has a lot of top 25 matchups and it should be yet another intriguing week of college football. Let’s have a day!

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS NOT GAMBLING ADVICE. IF YOU HAVE A GAMBLING PROBLEM PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.