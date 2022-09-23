Week 4 Pick’em Top Two Pulling Away

Week 4 is finally here. The pick’em for this week is headlined by the obvious showdown in Lubbock between Texas Tech and Texas, as well as, OU and K-State, Baylor and Iowa State, SMU and TCU, and Arkansas and Texas A&M among others.

Reed and Jack have started to pull away slightly from the fans and Kendall, while Zach and Chris used big weeks to try and stay in the pack. Unfortunately, Mike was victim to one of the worst weeks we have ever had in our pick’em at 1-6, which promptly put him in a tie for last place.

Viva fans have a pretty consistent line with the writers, other than the TCU-SMU game, a game in which all but one writer has picked SMU to win, the fans and Chris have taken TCU.

Untitled Writer No. 22 Texas @ TTU No. 17 Baylor @ Iowa State TCU @ SMU K-State @ No. 6 OU No. 10 Arkansas @ No. 23 TAMU No. 15 Oregon @ Washington St No. 5 Clemson @ No. 21 Wake Forest Last week Writer No. 22 Texas @ TTU No. 17 Baylor @ Iowa State TCU @ SMU K-State @ No. 6 OU No. 10 Arkansas @ No. 23 TAMU No. 15 Oregon @ Washington St No. 5 Clemson @ No. 21 Wake Forest Last week Reed (16-5) TTU BAY SMU OU ARK WSU CLEM 4-3 Jack (15-6) TTU BAY SMU OU ARK ORE WAKE 4-3 Kendall (13-8) TTU BAY SMU OU ARK ORE CLEM 2-5 Viva fans (13-8) TTU BAY TCU OU ARK ORE CLEM 2-5 Zach (12-9) TTU ISU SMU OU ARK WSU CLEM 5-2 Chris (10-11) TTU ISU TCU OU TAMU ORE WAKE 5-2 Macon (10-11) TTU BAY SMU KSU ARK WSU CLEM 1-6

What will week 4 bring for everyone in the race? There is some true separation about to take place; can the fans keep pace with Reed and Jack? Everyone tune in for a good week of college football to find out.

Wreck Texas!