Big 12 Power Rankings Week Four: How much did the Red Raiders fall after the loss in Raleigh?

Previous Rankings going into Week 3

Oklahoma Oklahoma State Kansas State Texas Baylor TCU Texas Tech Iowa State Kansas West Virginia

While the Red Raiders played a hard-fought game against NC State last weekend, it was evident that the offense struggled to move the ball very consistently. Luckily, the defense might be the best it’s been in years and they allowed you to stay within striking distance the entire way. Heading into conference play, the schedule will not become any easier. The Texas Longhorns provide a big test on both sides of the ball, with 3 good showings against their non-conference slate. With these things in mind, let's take a look at how the Red Raiders and the rest of Big 12 sits heading into week one of conference play.

Oklahoma- W @ Nebraska (49-14) Oklahoma State- W vs. AR-Pine Bluff (63-7) Texas- W vs. UTSA (41-20) Baylor- W vs. Texas State (42-7) Kansas- W @ Houston (48-30) TCU- BYE Iowa State- W vs. Ohio (43-10) Texas Tech- L @ NC State (27-14) West Virginia- W vs. Towson (65-7) Kansas State- L vs. Tulane (17-10)

While looking through these new power rankings, I think there are two obvious changes within them. I might be crazy for putting Kansas all the way at number 5 and for throwing KSU down in the basement, but after the week three games they had I believe it is justified. The Jayhawks have been unbelievable so far, especially on offense. It’s going to make the conference even more interesting to watch with all 10 teams now being competitive every single week. On the flip note, their in-state rival has not lived up to my expectations. I once had them as a dark horse to steal the Big 12 title this year, but now they’ll have to prove to me that they are ever worth coming out of the doormat spot after an abysmal home loss to Tulane.

Keep your seatbelts on, conference play commences now!