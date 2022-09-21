Week 4 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Welcome back to week four, better known as Texas hate week. Jack and Kendall have a full slate this weekend as conference play begins for most teams around the country. Without further interruption: here are our picks

LINES ARE AS OF WEDNESDAY 9/21.

Game 1: (5) Clemson (-7) @ (21) Wake Forest (O/U 55.5) 11:00 a.m. ABC

Jack: Kendall I’ll be honest here, I don’t know much about Wake other than Sam Hartman. But I will say this: I do not like Clemson’s QB. I’m not even going to try and spell his last name out of respect, but I think the pressure of the moment gets to him in this game and Wake wins outright. Give me the points. Wake +7.

Kendall: I really like Wake in this. Clemson didn’t look great offensively against Georgia Tech week 1 and Wake might be one of the few offenses that can test Clemsons defense. I like Wake +7, but stay away from the O/U.

Game 2: (17) Baylor @ Iowa State (-3) (O/U 45) 11:00 a.m. ESPN 2

Jack: So I don’t know what is going on in Vegas, but ISU -3? Seriously? They haven’t played anyone worth beans yet (no offense), and Baylor forced BYU to 2OT on the road. I’m HAMMERING Baylor +3.

Kendall: Iowa State’s offense was utterly shut down against Iowa in the only game against a Power 5 team they’ve had thus far. The ISU defense hasn’t been tested in the slightest, and that's where I think Baylor gets them. I like Baylor ML but I’m 100% hammering them at +3. (The over also might not be a bad okay, these teams tend to have some shootouts.)

Game 3: TCU (-2) @ SMU (O/U 70.5) 11:00 a.m. ESPNU

Jack: I hate TCU, a lot. I live down the street from SMU and I hope like hell they win. I don’t like TCU’s QB situation, and I think SMU gets up at home for this one against their former head coach in Sonny Dykes. Pony Express +2.

Kendall: TCU has a lot of uncertainty at the QB spot and that never goes well in rivalry games. Give me SMU +2 and honestly give me SMU on the ML.

Game 4: (20) Florida @ (11) Tennessee (-10.5) (O/U 62) 2:30 p.m. CBS

Jack: I’ve picked 3 straight dogs to start this week, but it ends here. Tennessee in Knoxville is too good for Florida, and I think the Utah game was a fluke. Vols win comfortably. TENN -10.5.

Kendall: Tennessee is good, but are they -10.5 good? I don’t think so, at least not in a rivalry. I know this is in Knoxville, but these teams always play each other close and I just don’t see that changing. Give me Florida +10.5.

Game 5: (22) Texas (-6.5) @ Texas Tech (O/U 60) 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Jack: I’m double dipping on this game, and I’m going two different directions. I will be at this game and as the great Bob Knight once said, “I deeply hope we beat their ass today”. I’m taking Texas -6.5 because Tech’s QB play doesn’t give me much confidence, but I’m also a homer, and therefore I’ll be taking Tech ML as well. Weird things happen in Lubbock.

Kendall: Listen, I’m always gonna be a homer, but Tech in this game is in a tough spot. Rough QB play and questionable play calling has Tech in a weird spot at 2-1, where they could very easily be 3-0 or 1-2. I’m, staying away completely for that reason. (But as always, Tech by a million)

Game 6: (10) Arkansas @ (23) Texas A&M (-2) (O/U 48.5) 6:00 p.m. ESPN

Jack: This is a tough one. Game played at Jerry World in Arlington, and DON’T underestimate the Arkansas crowd that will be there. Which A&M team shows up? All I know is the QB switch for A&M didn’t do anything, and Arkansas is averaging over 500 yards a game. Razorbacks +2.

Kendall: I love Arkansas in this one. They had a scare against Bobby Petrino and Missouri State last week, but they’ve proven how good they are. Texas A&M still has a very questionable offense, give me Arkansas +2 and the Under.

Game 7: (15) Oregon (-6.5) @ Washington State (O/U 57.5) 3:00 p.m. FOX

Jack: So Oregon is back? I have no clue. Is Wazzu’s D for real? Who can say? This game will answer all of those questions. I think Oregon wins but only by a field goal. Wazzu +6.5.

Kendall: I love Oregon in this. Wazzu beat a very bad offensive team in Wisconsin. when everyone knows how bad the Big Ten West has been. Give me Oregon -6.5 and the Over.

Game 8(wildcard game): Duke @ Kansas (-7.5) (O/U 66.5) 11:00 a.m. FS1

Jack: Kendall I love this game. I absolutely love it. Jalon Daniels leads Kansas in both passing and rushing yards, and he only has 1 pick this year. If Kansas stays clean on turnovers, they win BIG. Give me the Jayhawks -7.5 and the over. Kansas 4-0 and 1-0 in conference through 4 weeks is not a scenario I planned for. Buckle up folks.

Kendall: Jack. It’s Kansas-Duke. A battle of the blue bloods. Wait? Is this football? Both undefeated? Hell, this is one of the most anticipated matchups of this week and hell this season thus far. Lets have some fun, give me KU -7.5 and HAMMER the over. Get ready to tell your kids about some Kansas Jayhawk football.

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS IN NO WAY GAMBLING ADVICE. IF YOU HAVE A GAMBLING PROBLEM PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.