Viva the Matadors staff picks for week one: marquee matchups to create early separation?

Will anyone dethrone three-time defending champion Zach?

By Zach Mason
Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The best time of year is upon is.

College football season is back, which means it’s also time for the Viva the Matadors staff pick ‘em contest, which has been thoroughly dominated the last three years by yours truly.

This year, we’re adding a twist. We’re inviting you, our readers and followers, to make guest picks through our Twitter polls.

Now, for the week one picks:

Viva pick’em Week 1

Good Luck to all, and rejoice that College Football is back!

