Texas Tech vs. North Carolina State: GAME DAY THREAD

We haven’t really done this in awhile, in fact we have been pretty inconsistent with the concept in general. Most of how we engage with you all has switched to social media, and some of the magic of thread has been gone the last 5 years or so. But this year, I want to try and engage with you all in new (old) ways so the Game Day thread is back! Reaching back to the good old days, the Viva team will be here all game.

Come hang out with us, and to start our festivities a special contest.

Your first post in this thread should be your score prediction. Whoever (Whomever?) guesses closest to the correct score will receive a $25 VISA gift card courtesy of yours truly. I’ve made my prediction on the Hub City Podcast (31-28) so you are competing against me as well.

Grab a drink, or 6, enjoy the games today, and join us to watch Tech take on the Wolfpack!

WHAT: Texas Tech vs. North Carolina State

WHERE: Raleigh, North Carolina

WHEN: 6:00PM CT (7:00PM ET)

SPREAD - O/U (As of 9/13): TTU +10.5, 55.5

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN2, WatchESPN APP

Hope you all have a good time, enjoy!