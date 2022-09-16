 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick’Em Week 3- We are...Texas Tech

Front runners look to put separation between the top and the bottom

By jackbellsports and mikemacon23
NCAA Football: Ohio at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to Pick’Em Week Three as Reed carries in a one game lead over the fans, Jack, and Kendall. Macon, Zach, and Chris are struggling to keep pace bringing up the rear so far. Our slate this week features a game from all five power conferences, including an SEC matchup of Mississippi State and LSU, an ACC-SEC matchup in Miami and Texas A&M, and of course, Texas Tech and NC State to name a few.

Writer Texas Tech @ No. 16 NC State No. 22 Penn St @ Auburn No. 11 Michigan St @ Washington SMU @ Maryland No. 13 Miami @ TAMU No. 12 BYU @ No. 25 Oregon Miss St @ LSU
Reed (12-2) NCST PSU MSU UMD TAMU BYU MSU
Viva fans (11-3) TTU PSU MSU SMU MIA BYU LSU
Jack (11-3) NCST PSU MSU UMD MIA BYU LSU
Kendall (11-3) TTU PSU MSU UMD MIA BYU MSU
Macon (9-5) TTU AUB MSU UMD MIA BYU MSU
Zach (7-7) NCST PSU MSU UMD MIA ORE LSU
Chris (5-9) TTU AUB WASH UMD TAMU ORE LSU

The majority has Tech upsetting the Wolfpack at home, and #11 Michigan State as a dog on the road at unranked Washington. Meanwhile the fans have spoken and have SMU going on the road beating Maryland while the writers unanimously picked the Terps at home. The majority also has Miami on the road in College Station after Texas A&M’s loss to App State, and BYU is picked to win on the road in Eugene.

The Viva fans are right in the thick of things after two weeks, keeping pace with the leaders, let’s see what week three brings for the standings!

