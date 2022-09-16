Pick’Em Week 3- We are...Texas Tech

Welcome back to Pick’Em Week Three as Reed carries in a one game lead over the fans, Jack, and Kendall. Macon, Zach, and Chris are struggling to keep pace bringing up the rear so far. Our slate this week features a game from all five power conferences, including an SEC matchup of Mississippi State and LSU, an ACC-SEC matchup in Miami and Texas A&M, and of course, Texas Tech and NC State to name a few.

Untitled Writer Texas Tech @ No. 16 NC State No. 22 Penn St @ Auburn No. 11 Michigan St @ Washington SMU @ Maryland No. 13 Miami @ TAMU No. 12 BYU @ No. 25 Oregon Miss St @ LSU Writer Texas Tech @ No. 16 NC State No. 22 Penn St @ Auburn No. 11 Michigan St @ Washington SMU @ Maryland No. 13 Miami @ TAMU No. 12 BYU @ No. 25 Oregon Miss St @ LSU Reed (12-2) NCST PSU MSU UMD TAMU BYU MSU Viva fans (11-3) TTU PSU MSU SMU MIA BYU LSU Jack (11-3) NCST PSU MSU UMD MIA BYU LSU Kendall (11-3) TTU PSU MSU UMD MIA BYU MSU Macon (9-5) TTU AUB MSU UMD MIA BYU MSU Zach (7-7) NCST PSU MSU UMD MIA ORE LSU Chris (5-9) TTU AUB WASH UMD TAMU ORE LSU

The majority has Tech upsetting the Wolfpack at home, and #11 Michigan State as a dog on the road at unranked Washington. Meanwhile the fans have spoken and have SMU going on the road beating Maryland while the writers unanimously picked the Terps at home. The majority also has Miami on the road in College Station after Texas A&M’s loss to App State, and BYU is picked to win on the road in Eugene.

The Viva fans are right in the thick of things after two weeks, keeping pace with the leaders, let’s see what week three brings for the standings!