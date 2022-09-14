Week 3 Game Slate with Jack and Kendall

Alright folks, we’re back with more games this week, and BYU is in another game that will no doubt catch the nations attention after a Texas A&M loss to App. State. Also, notably, former Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi took down the Irish in South Bend, with his Marshall team. Jack picked the wild card game last week, so Kendall gets to pick it this week. Let’s get to the picks.

Keep in mind these lines are as of Monday 9/12/22.

Game 1: (6)Oklahoma (-13.5) @ Nebraska (O/U 65)

Jack: Scott Frost was fired Sunday, after an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern, the program is in complete disarray, the game is in Lincoln, but it won’t matter. OU might hang 63. Give me OU -13.5.

Kendall: Honestly, I hate necessarily going with Nebraska, but I have a weird feeling they keep this close. While the program is kinda all out of sorts, I think they could catch OU off guard. OU didn’t look great early against Kent State, and I think this is gonna be a fired up Cornhuskers squad. Give me Nebraska +13.5, but I’m staying away from the O/U.

Game 2: (12) BYU @ (25) Oregon (-3.5) (O/U 56.5)

Jack: This is the real test in my mind for BYU. Coming off a huge win at home, going to a hostile environment in Oregon. I for one, think BYU is for real, but I also think Oregon is better than their week one performance at Georgia. I think BYU is good enough to win this game outright so give me BYU +3.5.

Kendall: Oregon looked awful against Georgia but had a bounce back last week and hung 70 on Mississippi Western School for the Blind. BYU looked great without their top 2 receivers and I think they go into Autzen with an outright W. Give me the BYU ML, but if you wanna be safe 100% take the points.

Game 3: (22) Penn State (-3) @ Auburn (O/U 49)

Jack: Penn State is favored in a game where a Big 10 team goes to Jordan-Hare. Penn State destroyed Ohio last week, and Auburn struggled against San Jose St. I’d take PSU -20 but its only 3. I’m all over that.

Kendall: Auburn might officially be a basketball school. They are not good. Their offense is very very bad (and I’m an Iowa fan). Give me Penn State -3, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the under hits too.

Game 4: (13) Miami @ (24) Texas A&M (-5.5) (O/U 48.5)

Jack: Sheesh. A&M’s offense has looked abysmal and fans in College Station are riled up. I don’t really know what to expect in this one. If it was played in Miami I would take the Canes in my sleep. I just don’t see A&M beating a good Miami team, A&M’s offense sucks. Canes +5.5 U 48.5.

Kendall: Texas A&M is coming off a wi... wait, they LOST to App State?? HA! Give me the Canes straight up. A&M put up an awful 14 points against an App State team that allowed 63 at home to UNC. Give me Canes ML, but the +5.5 is almost a lock.

Game 5: Texas Tech @ (18) NC State (-10.5) (O/U 55.5)

Jack: Tech’s offense looked shaky on the line, and at QB in week two, but were still able to pull out a victory at home over a ranked opponent. I don’t think they get as lucky against a better team in NC State, although I think it will be closer than people think. TT +10.5.

Kendall: Tech is coming off a huge win for the program against UH and is looking to build momentum. NC State has looked questionable this year for the hype they’ve had to this point. I’m not saying Tech will win outright, but I really like them at +10.5, and I would probably still like them at +6.5. Give me Tech +10.5 and honestly also give me the Over 55.5.

Game 6: (11) Michigan State @ Washington (-3.5) (O/U 56.5)

Jack: Penix at UW is such an intriguing idea and it looks like a good match so far, granted they haven’t played anyone really. I think Penix keeps it close because of his familiarity with Sparty, but it opens up in the 4th. MSU +3.5.

Kendall: I’m genuinely shocked at this line. Washington looks much improved, but they’ve only played Portland State and Kent State. Sparty isn’t a juggernaut but they are coming off a fantastic year where they made it to a NY6 bowl and brought back a majority of their squad besides Kenneth Walker. Give me Sparty +3.5, and this game has shoot out potential so give me the O 56.5.

WILDCARD Game 7: Friday Night: Florida State (-2.5) @ Louisville (O/U 57)

Jack: I had UCF running all over the Cards, and I was wrong. Big time. BUT I LOVE the Noles here. Louisville stinks and caught UCF looking ahead. Let’s hope FSU won’t do the same. FSU -2.5.

Kendall: Louisville did come out with a win @ UCF last Friday night, but it wasn’t pretty. Both these programs are trying to make a resurgence of sorts. FSU is coming off a bye and lots of rest, I like the Seminoles at -2.5 but I’m mostly choosing this game to HAMMER the under. Neither offense is impressive and 57 points seems like a ton for 2 very mediocre offensive teams.

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS NOT GAMBLING ADVICE. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.