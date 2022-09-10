Big 12 prepares for a big Week 2

Big 12 has a huge Week 2. Here is the game slate and where you can watch every single game!
Alabama @ Texas
- Time: 11 AM CT
- Channel: FOX
- Spread: Bama -20.5
Missouri @ Kansas State
- Time: 11 AM CT
- Channel: ESPN2
- Spread: KSU -7.5
Iowa State @ Iowa
- Time: 3 PM CT
- Channel: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Iowa -3.5
Houston @ Texas Tech
- Time: 3 PM CT
- Channel: FS1
- Spread: Tech -4
Kansas @ West Virginia
- Time: 5 PM CT
- Channel: ESPN+
- Spread: WVU -13
Kent State @ Oklahoma
- Time: 6 PM CT
- Channel: ESPN+
- Spread: OU -33
Arizona State @ Oklahoma State
- Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Channel: ESPN 2
- Spread: OKST -13.5
Tarleton @ TCU
- Time: 7 PM CT
- Channel: ESPN+
- Spread: N/A Given
Baylor @ BYU
- Time: 9:15 PM CT
- Channel: ESPN
- Spread: BYU -2.5
Thats your slate, so kick back, relax and enjoy a ton of Big 12 football all day! I’ll be back with a Tech recap later this week!
