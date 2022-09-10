Big 12 prepares for a big Week 2

Big 12 has a huge Week 2. Here is the game slate and where you can watch every single game!

Alabama @ Texas

- Time: 11 AM CT

- Channel: FOX

- Spread: Bama -20.5

Missouri @ Kansas State

- Time: 11 AM CT

- Channel: ESPN2

- Spread: KSU -7.5

Iowa State @ Iowa

- Time: 3 PM CT

- Channel: Big Ten Network

- Spread: Iowa -3.5

Houston @ Texas Tech

- Time: 3 PM CT

- Channel: FS1

- Spread: Tech -4

Kansas @ West Virginia

- Time: 5 PM CT

- Channel: ESPN+

- Spread: WVU -13

Kent State @ Oklahoma

- Time: 6 PM CT

- Channel: ESPN+

- Spread: OU -33

Arizona State @ Oklahoma State

- Time: 6:30 PM CT

- Channel: ESPN 2

- Spread: OKST -13.5

Tarleton @ TCU

- Time: 7 PM CT

- Channel: ESPN+

- Spread: N/A Given

Baylor @ BYU

- Time: 9:15 PM CT

- Channel: ESPN

- Spread: BYU -2.5

Thats your slate, so kick back, relax and enjoy a ton of Big 12 football all day! I’ll be back with a Tech recap later this week!