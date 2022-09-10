Pick ‘Em Week Two: Chalk or no chalk?

Well last week, we got some early separation. The Viva fans sit at 6-1 tied with Jack, Kendall, and Reed.
Zach, the long reigning champion, Macon, and Chris sit at 4-3.
Week two looks to be a bit less exciting from the staffs’ perspective with lots of folks picking the favorites. How will everyone fair in Week two?
|Writer
|No. 25 Houston @ TTU
|No. 1 Alabama @ Texas
|No. 9 Baylor @ No. 21 BYU
|Iowa State @ Iowa
|Mizzou @ K-State
|Louisville @ UCF
|Colorado @ Air Force
As of the publishing of this article, Louisville has triumphed in a sloppy game over UCF. Only Reed will pick up the point for the correct pick, putting him in sole possession of first place. Can he hold onto it going forward? Lots of copycat picks, so odds are good unless a slew of upsets occur Reed will emerge in first place overall.
But, when is college football ever that predictable? Good luck to the staff and the Viva fans who voted in the poll! Check in next week for the results and the new picks!
