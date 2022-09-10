Pick ‘Em Week Two: Chalk or no chalk?

Well last week, we got some early separation. The Viva fans sit at 6-1 tied with Jack, Kendall, and Reed.

Zach, the long reigning champion, Macon, and Chris sit at 4-3.

Week two looks to be a bit less exciting from the staffs’ perspective with lots of folks picking the favorites. How will everyone fair in Week two?

Untitled Writer No. 25 Houston @ TTU No. 1 Alabama @ Texas No. 9 Baylor @ No. 21 BYU Iowa State @ Iowa Mizzou @ K-State Louisville @ UCF Colorado @ Air Force Writer No. 25 Houston @ TTU No. 1 Alabama @ Texas No. 9 Baylor @ No. 21 BYU Iowa State @ Iowa Mizzou @ K-State Louisville @ UCF Colorado @ Air Force Viva fans (6-1) TTU ALA BAY ISU KSU UCF AF Jack (6-1) TTU ALA BAY ISU KSU UCF AF Kendall (6-1) TTU ALA BYU IOWA KSU UCF AF Reed (6-1) TTU ALA BAY ISU KSU LOU AF Zach (4-3) TTU ALA BAY IOWA MIZ UCF AF Macon (4-3) TTU ALA BAY ISU KSU UCF AF Chris (4-3) TTU UT BAY IOWA MIZ UCF COL

As of the publishing of this article, Louisville has triumphed in a sloppy game over UCF. Only Reed will pick up the point for the correct pick, putting him in sole possession of first place. Can he hold onto it going forward? Lots of copycat picks, so odds are good unless a slew of upsets occur Reed will emerge in first place overall.

But, when is college football ever that predictable? Good luck to the staff and the Viva fans who voted in the poll! Check in next week for the results and the new picks!