Way Too Early Starting Lineup: Texas Tech Basketball

College basketball season is still months out, but that will never stop me from speculating and making predictions. Texas Tech has had a ton of new faces join them in Lubbock for this upcoming season, and there could be loads of different starting combinations, but I’m gonna take my crack at predicting the opening day starting lineup.

PG: De’Vion Harmon

De’Vion Harmon is an incoming transfer for Tech from Oregon, but he is no stranger to Big 12 basketball. Harmon, a 6’2 guard, also played at Oklahoma before going to Oregon following coach Lon Krugers retirement. Harmon can play both guard spots, but I really think he will slide in and be the facilitator for this offense. His assist numbers don’t jump out at you, but he has lots of experience as the main guard in solid offenses, and can really score when needed.

Harmon is going to bring much needed experience and leadership to a relatively young Tech roster, and he is gonna be a much needed piece for this team to be successful. I don’t see anyone else challenging him for the main Point Guard minutes with the departure of Mylik Wilson and the uncertainty of Clarence Nadolny and his future at Tech. Look for Harmon to make an impact early and often for the Red Raiders.

SG: Elijah Fisher

Lets not kid ourselves here, Fisher does not reclassify and come to Tech if he isn’t starting. It’s just not realistic to assume anything different. A 5 star talent out of Canada, Fisher is going to be Tech’s difference maker. The type of guy Tech has lacked since the departure of Jarrett Culver. The talent and athleticism is all right there, it’s just can he put it together after coming to college a year early.

Fisher will provide an offensive jolt right away to a program that has had struggling offense since 2019. He is a guy that was going to possibly be the top recruit of the 2023 recruiting class when it was all set and done. It make take a while for his defense to come around, but offensively he’s gonna make a huge difference right off the bat.

I expect Fisher to come in and be the go to guy right away. He is that damn good. He is an elite athlete that was shown glimpses of being an elite offensive player at times. He suited up for Canada this summer and was very impressive in his games. I’m so excited to see this kid in a Tech uniform.

SF: Jaylon Tyson

Jaylon Tyson could end up being just as good as Elijah Fisher this season. Originally committed to Tech, Tyson decided to follow Chris Beard to Texas last season, where he was SHOCKINGLY misused by Beard. Mark Adams then got Tyson to transfer over to Tech, and now he’s gonna be ready to slide into a big role right away.

Tyson not only has great size at 6’7, but he has a great handle and can really move with the ball. He has a really good outside shot and has been in this Mark Adams system now for over half a season. Getting to Lubbock in the middle of last season is really going to benefit him. Tyson has already learned the ways of the no-middle from his time at Texas and now Tech, and he can really be an offensive threat. The outside shooting is gonna be a huge boost for Tech, as there wasn’t too many consistent outside options last season.

PF: Kevin Obanor

This one doesn’t take much explaining. Obanor, one of the few returning contributors from last season, is gonna play an HUGE role both on and off the court this season. We saw so many glimpses last season of what makes Obanor great. An offensive rebounding machine and a flame-thrower at times, KO is gonna be the X-factor for this team.

Not only will Obanor bring familiarity for this team, but he also will bring leadership that many other players in the past have brought for this program. Players like Norense Odiase, Marcus Santos-Silva, and now Kevin Obanor. He is familiar with the culture and can help spread that culture in a new locker room full of new great and hard working guys.

C: Fardaws Aimaq

This is a big one (pun intended). There is obviously no replacing Bryson Williams, but damn Mark Adams may have found the next best thing. Aimaq has a lot of qualities that made Williams so good, in the sense that he has great footwork down low, an outside shot, and knows how to make the right play. He is also an elite rim protector that will make getting anything down low next to impossible in this defense.

The one thing Aimaq posses that Williams didn’t is ideal size. Aimaq measures at 6’11 compared to Williams 6’8 last season, and that makes a lot more of a difference than people will realize. The rebounding of this team is only gonna get better from last season. Look out for the big man to make a difference early and often, especially in the non-conference.

NOTICE: I HAVE NO SOURCES SO THIS IS ALL A PREDICTION

That being said, I’m very confident that this is how the lineup will look most of the season. After these guys, it’s either youth or guys that haven’t played much basketball in major conferences, so I don’t see many guys taking a starting spot. What are your predictions? Leave a comment or even respond on twitter, I’d love to hear everyones takes!