Get your Texas Tech cactus wreck ‘em shirts now

The last 24 hours has been a whirlwind conveying the power and passion of Red Raider nation.

TCU started something it has no way of finishing, and now Texas Tech fans have the opportunity to roll into Fort Worth on Nov. 5 in full force, coming out of “the desert” and into one of the Big 12’s quietest stadiums, wearing some of the most legendary t-shirts ever created:

And you can get one, too. Tap this link and grab the shirt from our friends at breakingT and wear that desert pride everywhere - especially at Amon G. Carter Stadium this fall.