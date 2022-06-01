Hub City Homers #38: The Road to Omaha begins in Statesboro

The show starts with a recap of the end of Golf’s season. The guys fell to Vanderbilt in match play that literally came down to one big putt. A hard-fought season comes to the end with a heartbreaking finish, but there is so much to be proud of.

After the golf recap, we head onto the hardwood. Texas Tech secured the commitment of Elijah Fisher, a five-star guard from Canada who has reclassified to the 2022 class. Mark Adams has built himself a roster ready to compete for the Big 12 yet again, showing once again his skill on the recruiting trail.

Then a brief conversation on the NIL era of recruiting. We will absolutely be doing a much bigger episode specifically related to NIL recruiting, and how the sport can handle this new landscape in a fair way.

Lastly, we close out talking baseball. Tech fell in the Big 12 tournament far faster than expected, and now the Red Raiders will head on the road to Statesboro to face Notre Dame in game one. Notre Dame will be the favorite in the regional, and the guys breakdown the matchup and what expectations are.