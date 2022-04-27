Hub City Homers #34: Slump busted but troubles continue

It has been a busy past week for the Texas Tech athletics department. After another devastating midweek loss to ACU to close out the stretch, there was some good and some bad.

The good? Tech held the first spring game of the McGuire era. The guys dove deep on lessons learned, and who helped themselves in the quarterback competition. Also good, the baseball team won the series over West Virginia ending their losing streak on the backs of the most dominant pitching performances of the season.

The bad? Basketball whiffed on several top targets, however, Kendall talks about the recruiting trail and how the roster is prepared to compete despite some of the issues. The very bad is of course the blowout loss in game three to West Virginia, and the as we were recording the episode the defeat at the hands of another bottom feeder.

Full warning, I thought our last baseball dive ended on a bad note, this one really does. The guys pulled no punches diagnosing the problem and discussing the pitching situation from coaching during games to recruiting.