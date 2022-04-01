Ideal Transfer Target: Fardaws Aimaq is the type of guy Tech needs in the middle

Texas Tech as we all know has had plenty of luck in the transfer portal the past few years. Of those guys the big men have had the most impact, including guys like Tariq Owens, Marcus Santos-Silva, TJ Holyfield and Bryson Williams.

Fardaws Aimaq could be the next impact guy to come from the transfer portal as Tech is on his top five list along with Kentucky, Iowa, Arkansas and Washington. His game is similar to Williams as they are both talented on the offensive end and are capable of having success in Mark Adams defensive scheme with their athleticism.

If Tech can pick him up, this would instantly boost their roster as far as big men go. As of right now the only returning guy would be Daniel Batcho. They’re also adding Robert Jennings to the mix, but Aimaq would start over both guys and be a key piece for another run in the NCAA tournament next year.