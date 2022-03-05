Regular season ends in Stillwater as the Red Raiders take on the Cowboys

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-7 (12-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys 14-15 (7-10)

Where to Watch: Big 12/ESPN+ 2pm

Money Line: Texas Tech -3.5 O/U 130

These two teams had their first matchup of the season cancelled due to COVID issues, so this will be the first and last time that they meet this season. With Oklahoma State not able to play in the post season, this is essentially their championship game. Both teams will be playing for something when the ball is tipped as it should be an intense matchup throughout the day.

I’m interested to see whether or not Kevin McCullar is good to go with the extended break between games. I would really like to see him start, but if he’s able to come off the bench and give us some solid minutes there then that should bode well for the conference tournament. I don’t think that we need him in order to win this game but it would be nice to see him out there healthy.

Oklahoma State is a tough team that is coming off of a win against Iowa State. They play hard every night and have some solid players but nobody that really stands out as the star of the season. You have to admire how hard these guys play knowing that their season is over after the regular season, and I expect them to be a tough out today.

The key to this game will be keeping Moussa Cisse out of the paint and not allow them to beat us in the rebounding game. Cisse is 6’10” 225 and will replicate some of the other big men that we might see in the tournament. Being able to contain him and not allowing Avery Anderson III to get hot is what needs to happen in order for us to come out victorious.

Bryson Williams has become a guaranteed producer for this team, but I would like to see Terrence Shannon Jr. take over this game. He has been hot and cold throughout the year and I would like to see him have a great game against a team that he is fully capable of dominating against. I think if he can get going today then that could be something he could build off of and carry into the conference/NCAA tournament.

My prediction for this game is a 68-58 victory for the Red Raiders. The Cowboys will likely try to take Williams out of the game, so we can get a feel for how this team will react when somebody else has to step up and give us production.