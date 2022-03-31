Hub City Homers #31: Baseball beats the Horns and prepares for Jayhawks

While basketball season did not end as anyone wanted, this was one hell of a ride. Jack and Macon start the episode assessing the season as a whole. They really dive into the impressive first season under head coach Mark Adams and highlight where the program is now. They also briefly look ahead, understanding that the portal is going to drive the bus entirely, and they are very optimistic.

After that, they dive into baseball. Starting by recapping the Texas series, looking at how the bullpen can be fixed in particular, and highlighting the guys who have really stood out. To close, Jack brings it home by previewing the Kansas Jayhawks. he expects a sweep and thinks Tech can’t afford to drop one if they want to stay at the top of the Big 12.

Buckle up for the series this weekend as Tech will look to take care of business on the road.