Texas Tech vs Duke: How to watch the Sweet 16 matchup in the 2022 NCAA tournament

The last time Texas Tech played Duke, a couple of guys by the names of Jarrett Culver and Zion Williamson were on the floor.

It was Dec. 20, 2018, and the Blue Devils came away with a 69-58 victory in an exciting regular-season matchup.

But this time around, much more is at stake.

The star power isn’t quite as bright in this Sweet 16 matchup, and although Paolo Banchero projects to be a better NBA player than Williamson (even without Zion’s injuries, Banchero is much more skilled), he certainly isn’t as talked about as the 6’6, 285-pound freight train that was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.

Tech has a more unified attack, with five players capable of leading the team in scoring at any given game. Of course, the defense speaks for itself and should provide Duke a challenge it hasn’t faced anything similar to all season long.

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 24th

Texas Tech vs. Duke (8:39 PM CST) | Coverage: TBS

You can also stream the games through Paramount+, or through fuboTV

Odds:

DraftKings Line: Texas Tech -7.5, O/U 132.5.

Over/under scorers:

Paolo Banchero: 15.5

Bryson Williams: 14.5

Wendell Moore Jr.: 12.5

Mark Williams: 11.5

Kevin McCullar: 10.5

Kevin Obanor: 10.5

Trevor Keels: 9.5

Adonis Arms: 8.5

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 8.5

Over/under assists:

Paolo Banchero: 4.5

Wendell Moore Jr.: 4.5

Kevin McCullar: 2.5

Adonis Arms: 2.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Prediction

This one will likely go down to the wire. It’s hard to envision a blowout either way, and I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if we played more than 40 minutes in this one. That said, I think Duke runs into serious problems when Tech takes away the middle, pressuring Banchero and forcing role players to step up their scoring output. Meanwhile, March Madness Kevin Obanor will continue his clutch performing and the rest of the Red Raiders will play their part in outscoring the Blue Devils, 79-77.