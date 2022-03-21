Nothing would please the national media pundits more than a happily-ever-after ending for Mike Krzyzewski in his final season at Duke, but Vegas is predicting the legendary coach’s career will end Thursday night at the hands of Texas Tech.

A perennial underdog in recent years, the tide may be shifting for a Red Raider group that slowly has been gaining the respect it deserves. Still, it’s surprising to see DraftKings Sportsbook list Texas Tech as 1-point favorites to defeat Duke in the Sweet 16 matchup.

Duke entered the tournament as a two-seed, winning the ACC regular-season championship before losing in the conference tournament final against Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils took down Cal State Fullerton in the first round and defeated Michigan State in an exciting second-round matchup to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.

The over/under is listed at 137, an indicator that oddsmakers believe Tech will control the pace of play and make this a defensive battle rather than a shootout. It’s pretty typical, and I’m hoping we hit the under on this because if it does turn into a shootout, it’ll likely favor the Blue Devils.

The game is slated for an 8:39 p.m. tipoff at the Chase Center in San Francisco. We’ll have a preview and game thread posted soon, so stay tuned.

