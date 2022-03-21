How Sweet it is! Red Raiders survive a battle against Notre Dame and advance to the Sweet Sixteen

Survive and advance baby.

Texas Tech made sure to keep us on the edge of our seats up until the last minute of the game as they narrowly escaped with a 59-53 victory over the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

This game was a battle from start to finish as it never seemed like the Red Raiders could pull away at any point with the Irish seeming to hit a timely three when they needed it. Obviously holding them to 53 points is impressive, but this was a close game and there would be a few mistakes here and there that almost seemed dooming as the game was winding down.

Kevin Obanor lead the way with 15 points and 15 rebounds to extend his streak of double-doubles to five in the NCAA Tournament, which includes last years run to the Sweet Sixteen with Oral Roberts.

Bryson Williams and Kevin McCullar each had 14 points and were key for us on the offensive and defensive end. Besides them no one had more than five points as this was a defensive game for the most part.

Layups were not a thing of beauty for Tech throughout the game as they missed at least 8 that were makeable. This might have just been because of the nerves with the game being so close, but those are shots that you have to make if you want to continue to advance.

Notre Dame was 9-28 from 3pt range but it seemed like every time they made it they either pulled within one or took the lead. They also had 11 turnovers to Texas Techs 8 and they came at the worst possible times for the Irish.

With this win Tech has now been to the Sweet Sixteen in three of the last four tournaments. In order to advance again, Tech will have to take down Coach K and those Duke Blue Devils. Duke beat Michigan State earlier in the day to advance and set up a meeting in San Francisco.