Texas Tech vs Notre Dame: How to watch the second round game in the 2022 NCAA tournament

A spot in the Sweet 16 awaits for either Texas Tech or Notre Dame.
With two wins in two days, Notre Dame enters Sunday’s matchup as one of the hottest - and most exhausted - teams remaining in the tournament. Tech will look to stay aggressive defensively and get the Irish shooters out of their comfort zone early.
How To Watch:
Sunday, March 20th
Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame (6:10 PM CST) | Coverage: TBS
You can also stream the games through Paramount+, or through fuboTV
Odds:
DraftKings Line: Texas Tech -7.5, O/U 132.5.
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
