 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas Tech vs Notre Dame: How to watch the second round game in the 2022 NCAA tournament

Plus: odds, prediction and game thread

By Zach Mason

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Montana State vs Texas Tech Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A spot in the Sweet 16 awaits for either Texas Tech or Notre Dame.

With two wins in two days, Notre Dame enters Sunday’s matchup as one of the hottest - and most exhausted - teams remaining in the tournament. Tech will look to stay aggressive defensively and get the Irish shooters out of their comfort zone early.

How To Watch:

Sunday, March 20th

Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame (6:10 PM CST) | Coverage: TBS

You can also stream the games through Paramount+, or through fuboTV

Odds:

DraftKings Line: Texas Tech -7.5, O/U 132.5.

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Read our full preview for our prediction.

Join the discussion in the comments section below!

More From Viva The Matadors

Loading comments...