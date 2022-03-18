(3)Red Raiders bounce (14)Bobcats

Well, that was fun wasn’t it?

Texas Tech made their presence in San Diego felt this afternoon with an absolute beat down of 14-seed Montana State by a score of 97-62.

In what was their highest point total this season, the Red Raiders shot 67% from the field and 60% from three point range, while holding the Bobcats to 38% from the field and 33% from three.

Tech had six players in double figures, with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bryson Williams leading the way with 20 points each. Adonis Arms had 15, while Kevin McCullar, Davion Warren, and Kevin Obanor had 10 each respectively.

Tech got off to a hot start, forcing Montana State to call timeout with 17:14 in the first half after starting on a 10-2 run with Shannon hitting two deep balls to get the Red Raiders rolling. After that, there was no doubt who was going to win this one and at one point Tech had a lead of 37 points about mid-way through the second half.

Tech led at the break 52-25 and never looked back with an onslaught that never rested and never relented against the Big Sky champions, making their first tournament appearance since 1996.

The Red Raiders will look to see if they can duplicate this performance for the rest of the tournament as I believe you would be hard pressed to find a team that could keep up with Tech if they continue this run of hot shooting through the tournament.

Next, Texas Tech will take on the winner of the Alabama and Notre Dame contest on Sunday in San Diego, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.