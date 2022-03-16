Texas Tech vs Montana State: How to watch the first round game in the 2022 NCAA tournament

Mark Adams has proven more than capable to lead a Power-5 program.

And not just lead, but win at a high level. Texas Tech hovered around the top of the Big 12 conference for the entirety of the season and even made it to the conference tournament championship game. He’s big time. And now, we’re going to see him on the biggest stage - the big dance.

It’s called March Madness for a reason, so I won’t sit here and casually dismiss a Montana State basketball team that won 27 games and a conference championship. They’ve got some players, there’s no doubt about it. But there’s no question the Bobcats are going to be outgunned in this first-round matchup. Tech simply must execute its game plan and even on an off night, should easily dispose of Montana State.

How To Watch:

Friday, March 18th

Texas Tech vs. Montana State (12:45 PM CST) | Coverage: TNT

On the call: Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi

You can also stream the games through Paramount+, or through fuboTV

Odds:

DraftKings Line: Texas Tech -15.5 , O/U 131.5.

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Vegas heavily favors the Red Raiders and rightfully so. This should be a bloodbath, even if Tech isn’t known for having a particularly explosive offense. Expect the Red Raiders to force a lot of turnovers with its athleticism, size, and defensive scheme, all which overmatch Montana State.

Prediction: Texas Tech 80, Montana State 58

Join the discussion in the comments section below!