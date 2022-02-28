Red Raiders sweep Kent State, improve to 5-2

After inclement weather caused a postponement on Friday, Texas Tech won Saturday and twice on Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of Kent State to push their record on the year to 5-2.

After a 1-2 showing at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, and a mid week victory against Dallas Baptist, the Red Raiders took all three games behind a strong offensive weekend performance, and some strong, possibly shaky at times, pitching.

First, I’d like to talk about the positives of the weekend, the offense. Tech scored 10, 8, and 7 runs in three games respectively.

In the first game, Tech won by a score of 10-7. The Red Raiders scored 10 runs on just five hits. Now, I know you are thinking...just five hits? Yes five hits, as the story of the day was walks. Tech walked TEN times. Four of those were to Jace Jung alone. Tech had an RBI walk and an RBI hit-by-pitch in this one as well.

Game two, starting at noon on Sunday, Tech routed Kent State 8-1 and it started early, as Dillon Carter lead off the game for the Red Raiders with a home run and Tech never slowed down. Hudson White got his first collegiate hit, driving in three runs on a bases loaded double. Ty Coleman continued his hot streak going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Dalton Porter had two RBIs as well.

Game three, Jace Jung finally got his first home run of the year, on an opposite field shot that made it 2-0 in the first. Following a Ty Coleman homer to left in the third, Kent State came back to take a 5-3 lead after the 7th inning. But it wouldn’t stand for long as Jung had an RBI groundout, and then the weekend MVP Ty Coleman had another homer, this time driving in three runs and putting the game away 7-5.

Now to the pitching. Andrew Morris has looked solid on the mound, and has just been a bit unlucky with the breaks within the game, but he doesn’t have a loss, and on Saturday he had 10 strikeouts in five innings. Brandon Birdsell was the dominant pitcher of the weekend throwing five innings with seven strikeouts only allowing one run over 88 pitches. Mason Molina had a great outing in game three, having seven strikeouts over three innings, but was pulled after seeing one batter in the fourth. The bullpen in game three was a bit shaky, until Derek Bridges made his appearance and quickly righted the ship, along with Jase Lopez, who earned the win, then gave way to Trendan Parish for his third save on the young season.

This weekend was a good one for Tech baseball, Ty Coleman is quickly making his presence felt, while Dillon Carter has solidified himself as a reliable leadoff man. Jace Jung got his swing back, Parker Kelly has been an offensive force as well as one in the field. Kurt Wilson is a very, very, very good everyday shortstop, and Dalton Porter and Owen Washburn are fitting in to the lineup and the outfield quite well. Andrew Morris is as good as advertised, and Brandon Birdsell is picking up right where he left off last season.

This team has a high ceiling, they do. They are just starting to mesh and get into their groove. As long as the pitching is consistent, and the offense keeps raking, this team is dangerous.

The Red Raiders travel to Dallas on Tuesday this week to take on Dallas Baptist again, before returning home for a four game series against Merrimack this weekend. The weather this weekend is going to be fantastic in the 806, so if you can get out to Dan Law Field to support the Red Raiders, there is a doubleheader on Saturday to maximize the bang for your buck.

Get out there and support these guys!

Wreck’Em.