Red Raiders looking to avenge loss from almost two weeks ago against the Sooners

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners 14-13 (4-10) at Texas Tech Red Raiders 21-6 (10-4)

Where to Watch: Big 12/ESPN

Money line: Texas Tech -9.5, O/U 130.5

The last time these two teams met things did not go as expected. Oklahoma is in their first year with head coach Porter Moser and their 14-13 record is likely not good enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament. That being said, the Umoja Gibson was the star of the show and poured in 30 points for the Sooners as they beat Texas Tech by 15 points on their way to a 70-55 victory.

Oddly enough that was the last time Texas Tech lost and the last time that Oklahoma won. Both are on three game streaks going the opposite directions, which is unfortunate for the Sooners who could have been in a much better position had they used the first matchup to reignite their season and be at a much better position. Somehow Joe Lunardi has the Sooners as one of the First Four Out, and with a win they could easily be in the tournament picture even with their awful record.

The key is simple to this game, don’t let the Sooners get comfortable looks from behind the arc. The Red Raiders were just unable to adjust to what the Sooners were doing and they weren’t getting anything going on offense either which lead to the loss. Kevin Obanor needs to put another solid performance together along with Davion Warren. At the time this is being written Kevin McCullar is warming up with the team, so hopefully that’s a sign of him getting some minutes today and helping this team to a victory.

My prediction is that the Red Raiders get revenge and take this one 72-59. The home crowd will be in full effect and our guys will start early and never look back as they cruise to a victory against Oklahoma.