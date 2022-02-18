Hub City Homers #27: Round two

Baseball season is here, and the guys let Jack preview where the team stands! And be sure to read his preview article as well, both of these together will set you up nicely for the season ahead.

The vast majority of this episode is about the Texas game, and trust me, there is a lot of smack talk about Texas and their ticketing shenanigans. After a whole mess of that though, they dive in deep on key matchups, what Tech learned from Baylor they can apply in Austin and call their shot on the game.

They had hoped to get to Oklahoma, but after all the Texas talk there just was not time. So, no matter if you’re a baseball fanatic or still in full basketball season we have you covered. Enjoy the show in Austin, if you can go be loud, and hopefully we will be back next time recapping yet another beatdown.