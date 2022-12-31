INSTANT REACTION: Tech drops Big 12 opener at TCU

After leading by 11 at half, Texas Tech choked away the lead in what can only be described as a terrible display of basketball by a score of 67-61.

Just inexcusable. 23 turnovers in conference play won’t cut it. This team has been turnover prone against good competition all season. Its just a fact at this point.

There was little to no leadership down the stretch. Pop Isaacs was the only high note, putting the entire team on his shoulders. If he has an off game, Tech loses this one by 25. Isaacs finished with 17 points on 5-11 from three.

This was a game you had in your grasp, and gave it away hand-wrapped. TCU outscores you 41-24 in the second half. The Red Raiders finished 9-18 from the line.

“The team is young.” Yeah they are but guess what? This was the 13th game of the season and the same things are happening against good competition. The same things that have plagued this team haven’t changed. It is officially a problem.

There is still time to get things fixed going forward, but if we have to keep having conversations about free throws, turnovers, and stagnant offense in late January, we’re in for a long conference slate. If you shoot 40 or over from the floor (we did today) but turn it over this much it won’t matter.

There were multiple possessions late in the game where Tech just held on to the ball at the top of the key and settled for a three, while they were in the bonus. Why weren’t they driving the lane? Is it because they could hit FTs? I just don’t understand.

Its time to clean it up, and its time for someone who isn’t a freshman to step up. I love they way Pop is shooting, but he can’t carry the team by himself.