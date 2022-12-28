Hub City Homers: Ending the season with a strike

Apologies for the lateness of this episode dropping! But, with under 24 hours to go, here is the Hub City Bowl preview! Plenty of time before the late kick to listen to Jack and Kendall talk Ole Miss, Tech’s plan of attack, and what a win would mean for the program.

This is the last preview episode of the year, always a sad time around these parts. But the last episode is a banger of one! Give it a listen and be on the lookout for more content as we fully transition to in conference basketball season!

Will Texas Tech reverse a recent trend of struggling with the Rebels? Will the defense put on a show with no Wilson once again? Can Shough finish strong and perhaps even solidify his role as starter for next year? Lots of great storylines for a wild night in H-Town at NRG, as Texas Tech looks to face Ole Miss!