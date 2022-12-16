Bowl Season Pick’em is here

Well folks, its here. Bowl season is officially upon us as the bowls kicked off this morning in the Bahamas.

There are a lot of bowls this season meaning the standings are close, but it is pretty much anyones’ championship for the taking.

Reed has held a lead a majority of the season and he continues to do so by two games over the fans going into bowls. Zach and Jack are one and two games behind the fans, respectively. Kendall and Chris are hot on Jack’s heels and Macon realistically still has a shot to take this, which is wild in itself.

We will check back after the Rose Bowl to get final records and crown our 2022 Pick’em Season Champion. Can the fans beat the writers? We’ll find out soon enough!

Important dates are as follows:

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss- December 28

TCU vs. Michigan- December 31

Georgia vs. Ohio State- December 31

National Championship- January 9