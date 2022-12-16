Bowl Season Pick’em is here

Well folks, its here. Bowl season is officially upon us as the bowls kicked off this morning in the Bahamas.
There are a lot of bowls this season meaning the standings are close, but it is pretty much anyones’ championship for the taking.
Reed has held a lead a majority of the season and he continues to do so by two games over the fans going into bowls. Zach and Jack are one and two games behind the fans, respectively. Kendall and Chris are hot on Jack’s heels and Macon realistically still has a shot to take this, which is wild in itself.
We will check back after the Rose Bowl to get final records and crown our 2022 Pick’em Season Champion. Can the fans beat the writers? We’ll find out soon enough!
Important dates are as follows:
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss- December 28
TCU vs. Michigan- December 31
Georgia vs. Ohio State- December 31
National Championship- January 9
Bowl Season
|Bowls
|Reed (54-37)
|Viva fans (52-39)
|Zach (51-40)
|Jack (50-41)
|Kendall (49-42)
|Chris (48-43)
|Macon (42-49)
|Conf. champ week record
|2-5
|4-3
|4-3
|4-3
|4-3
|3-4
|4-3
|Bahamas Bowl (Miami OH vs. UAB)
|UAB
|UAB
|UAB
|UAB
|UAB
|UM
|UAB
|Cure Bowl (No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA)
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Troy
|UTSA
|Fenway Bowl (Cincinnati vs. Louisville)
|LOU
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|LOU
|CIN
|Celebration Bowl (Jackson State vs. N.C. Central)
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|New Mexico Bowl (SMU vs. BYU)
|SMU
|BYU
|BYU
|SMU
|SMU
|BYU
|BYU
|LA Bowl (Washington State vs. Fresno State)
|WSU
|WSU
|WSU
|WSU
|WSU
|FSU
|WSU
|LendingTree Bowl (Rice vs. Southern Mississippi)
|SOMI
|SOMI
|SOMI
|SOMI
|RICE
|SOMI
|RICE
|Las Vegas Bowl (No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida)
|OSU
|OSU
|OSU
|OSU
|OSU
|OSU
|OSU
|Frisco Bowl (Boise State vs. North Texas)
|BSU
|BSU
|BSU
|BSU
|BSU
|UNT
|BSU
|Myrtle Beach Bowl (Marshall vs. UConn)
|MAR
|MAR
|MAR
|MAR
|MAR
|UCONN
|MAR
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State)
|SJSU
|SJSU
|SJSU
|SJSU
|SJSU
|EMU
|SJSU
|Boca Raton Bowl (Liberty vs. Toledo)
|LIB
|LIB
|TOL
|LIB
|TOL
|LIB
|TOL
|New Orleans Bowl (South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky)
|WKU
|WKU
|WKU
|WKU
|USA
|WKU
|WKU
|Baylor vs. Air Force (Armed Forces Bowl)
|BU
|BU
|BU
|AF
|AF
|BU
|AF
|Gasparilla Bowl (Wake Forest vs. Missouri)
|WAKE
|WAKE
|WAKE
|WAKE
|MIZ
|WAKE
|WAKE
|Independence Bowl (Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette)
|UH
|UH
|UH
|UH
|UH
|ULL
|UH
|Hawai'i Bowl (Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State)
|SDSU
|SDSU
|SDSU
|SDSU
|SDSU
|SDSU
|SDSU
|Quick Lane Bowl (Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State)
|BG
|BG
|BG
|BG
|BG
|NMSU
|BG
|First Responder Bowl (Memphis vs. Utah State)
|MEM
|MEM
|MEM
|MEM
|MEM
|MEM
|MEM
|Birmingham Bowl (Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina)
|ECU
|CCU
|ECU
|ECU
|ECU
|ECU
|ECU
|Camellia Bowl (Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern)
|GSU
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|GSU
|GS
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin)
|WIS
|OKST
|WIS
|WIS
|WIS
|WISC
|OSU
|Military Bowl (Duke vs. UCF)
|UCC
|UCF
|UCF
|UCF
|UCF
|UCF
|UCF
|Liberty Bowl (Arkansas vs. Kansas)
|KU
|ARK
|ARK
|ARK
|KAN
|ARK
|KAN
|Holiday Bowl (No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina)
|ORE
|ORE
|ORE
|ORE
|ORE
|ORE
|ORE
|Texas Bowl (Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss)
|TTU
|TTU
|TTU
|TTU
|TTU
|TTU
|TTU
|Pinstripe Bowl (Minnesota vs. Syracuse)
|MINN
|CUSE
|MIN
|MIN
|MIN
|MINN
|CUSE
|Cheez-It Bowl (No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma)
|FSU
|FSU
|FSU
|FSU
|FSU
|FSU
|FSU
|Alamo Bowl (No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas)
|UW
|UW
|UW
|UW
|UW
|UT
|UW
|Orange Bowl (No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson)
|TENN
|TENN
|TEN
|TENN
|CLEM
|TENN
|CLEM
|Duke's Mayo Bowl (No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland)
|MD
|NCST
|NCST
|NCST
|NCST
|UM
|NSCU
|Sun Bowl (No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt)
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|PITT
|Gator Bowl (No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame)
|ND
|SC
|ND
|ND
|SC
|ND
|SC
|Arizona Bowl (Ohio vs. Wyoming)
|WYO
|WYO
|WYO
|WYO
|OH
|OH
|WYO
|Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU)
|MICH
|MICH
|TCU
|MICH
|MICH
|MICH
|MICH
|Peach Bowl (No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State)
|UGA
|UGA
|UGA
|UGA
|UGA
|OSU
|UGA
|Music City Bowl (Iowa vs. Kentucky)
|UK
|UK
|UK
|IOWA
|IOWA
|IOWA
|UK
|Sugar Bowl (No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State)
|ALA
|KSU
|ALA
|KSU
|KSU
|KSU
|KSU
|ReliaQuest Bowl (No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois)
|MSST
|MSU
|ILL
|MSU
|MSU
|ILL
|MSU
|Citrus Bowl (No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue)
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Cotton Bowl (No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane)
|USC
|USC
|TUL
|USC
|TUL
|TUL
|TUL
|Rose Bowl (No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State)
|UTAH
|UTAH
|UTAH
|UTAH
|PSU
|PSU
|UTAH
