Bowl Season Pick’em is here

The fans and staff pick their final card of the 2022 season

By jackbellsports
/ new
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas Tech Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Well folks, its here. Bowl season is officially upon us as the bowls kicked off this morning in the Bahamas.

There are a lot of bowls this season meaning the standings are close, but it is pretty much anyones’ championship for the taking.

Reed has held a lead a majority of the season and he continues to do so by two games over the fans going into bowls. Zach and Jack are one and two games behind the fans, respectively. Kendall and Chris are hot on Jack’s heels and Macon realistically still has a shot to take this, which is wild in itself.

We will check back after the Rose Bowl to get final records and crown our 2022 Pick’em Season Champion. Can the fans beat the writers? We’ll find out soon enough!

Important dates are as follows:

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss- December 28

TCU vs. Michigan- December 31

Georgia vs. Ohio State- December 31

National Championship- January 9

Bowl Season

Bowls Reed (54-37) Viva fans (52-39) Zach (51-40) Jack (50-41) Kendall (49-42) Chris (48-43) Macon (42-49)
Conf. champ week record 2-5 4-3 4-3 4-3 4-3 3-4 4-3
Bahamas Bowl (Miami OH vs. UAB) UAB UAB UAB UAB UAB UM UAB
Cure Bowl (No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA) UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA Troy UTSA
Fenway Bowl (Cincinnati vs. Louisville) LOU CIN CIN CIN CIN LOU CIN
Celebration Bowl (Jackson State vs. N.C. Central) JSU JSU JSU JSU JSU JSU JSU
New Mexico Bowl (SMU vs. BYU) SMU BYU BYU SMU SMU BYU BYU
LA Bowl (Washington State vs. Fresno State) WSU WSU WSU WSU WSU FSU WSU
LendingTree Bowl (Rice vs. Southern Mississippi) SOMI SOMI SOMI SOMI RICE SOMI RICE
Las Vegas Bowl (No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida) OSU OSU OSU OSU OSU OSU OSU
Frisco Bowl (Boise State vs. North Texas) BSU BSU BSU BSU BSU UNT BSU
Myrtle Beach Bowl (Marshall vs. UConn) MAR MAR MAR MAR MAR UCONN MAR
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State) SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU EMU SJSU
Boca Raton Bowl (Liberty vs. Toledo) LIB LIB TOL LIB TOL LIB TOL
New Orleans Bowl (South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky) WKU WKU WKU WKU USA WKU WKU
Baylor vs. Air Force (Armed Forces Bowl) BU BU BU AF AF BU AF
Gasparilla Bowl (Wake Forest vs. Missouri) WAKE WAKE WAKE WAKE MIZ WAKE WAKE
Independence Bowl (Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette) UH UH UH UH UH ULL UH
Hawai'i Bowl (Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State) SDSU SDSU SDSU SDSU SDSU SDSU SDSU
Quick Lane Bowl (Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State) BG BG BG BG BG NMSU BG
First Responder Bowl (Memphis vs. Utah State) MEM MEM MEM MEM MEM MEM MEM
Birmingham Bowl (Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina) ECU CCU ECU ECU ECU ECU ECU
Camellia Bowl (Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern) GSU BUF BUF BUF BUF GSU GS
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin) WIS OKST WIS WIS WIS WISC OSU
Military Bowl (Duke vs. UCF) UCC UCF UCF UCF UCF UCF UCF
Liberty Bowl (Arkansas vs. Kansas) KU ARK ARK ARK KAN ARK KAN
Holiday Bowl (No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina) ORE ORE ORE ORE ORE ORE ORE
Texas Bowl (Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss) TTU TTU TTU TTU TTU TTU TTU
Pinstripe Bowl (Minnesota vs. Syracuse) MINN CUSE MIN MIN MIN MINN CUSE
Cheez-It Bowl (No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma) FSU FSU FSU FSU FSU FSU FSU
Alamo Bowl (No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas) UW UW UW UW UW UT UW
Orange Bowl (No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson) TENN TENN TEN TENN CLEM TENN CLEM
Duke's Mayo Bowl (No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland) MD NCST NCST NCST NCST UM NSCU
Sun Bowl (No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt) UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA PITT
Gator Bowl (No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame) ND SC ND ND SC ND SC
Arizona Bowl (Ohio vs. Wyoming) WYO WYO WYO WYO OH OH WYO
Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU) MICH MICH TCU MICH MICH MICH MICH
Peach Bowl (No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State) UGA UGA UGA UGA UGA OSU UGA
Music City Bowl (Iowa vs. Kentucky) UK UK UK IOWA IOWA IOWA UK
Sugar Bowl (No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State) ALA KSU ALA KSU KSU KSU KSU
ReliaQuest Bowl (No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois) MSST MSU ILL MSU MSU ILL MSU
Citrus Bowl (No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue) LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU
Cotton Bowl (No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane) USC USC TUL USC TUL TUL TUL
Rose Bowl (No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State) UTAH UTAH UTAH UTAH PSU PSU UTAH

