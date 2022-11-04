Week 10 Power Rankings: The Red Raiders take a nosedive after the collapse vs. BU

Last week’s previous rankings:

TCU Oklahoma State Kansas State Texas Tech Texas Baylor Kansas West Virginia Oklahoma Iowa State

This past week we saw the Red Raiders get dismantled against Baylor at home, TCU cementing themselves in the playoff conversation, and an unbelievable outcome in Manhattan with the Wildcats and Cowboys. The month of October flew by, where we saw the Red Raiders post a lowly 1-3 record. I’m hopeful that Tech can finish at least 2-2 down the stretch to make a bowl game, but man was that Baylor game hard to watch. Oklahoma State had one of the most bizarre performances I've seen in awhile, where they were blanked 48-0. With seeing that outcome along with some others, I think that the Big 12 has truly showed how tough it is from the top to (almost) the bottom. The last month of conference play should be a fun one, with some big games ahead to close it out... as well as seeing if TCU can sneak their way into the College Football Playoff.

Week 10 Power Rankings