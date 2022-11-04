Texas Tech travels to Fort Worth to take on a high powered offense

Well everyone, this is a week a lot of people have been looking forward to. A high quality opponent in TCU with a lot of stakes and also a lot of outside noise.

Texas Tech fans are ready to invade Fort Worth and officially make it West Texas, but TCU has a high powered offense that could make things difficult. I won’t waste anymore time, here's some of the key players for TCU’s offense

Let’s start with the guy that makes this offense go. Duggan has been the starter at TCU for years now, so what makes this year different? Well, a lot does. Duggan has been much better with his decision making and using his ability to run the football. So far this season, Duggan has arguably been the best QB in the Big 12.

To this point, Duggan has passed for 2,212 yards on 149/221 passing. He has thrown for 22 TDs to just 2 picks. Why are those numbers so significant? Oh, they’re just all career highs for Duggan in EVERY CATEGORY. The jump this kid has made this season has been really impressive, I’ll give him that.

In the past, I would’ve said the way to beat Duggan is make him stand in the pocket and make throws, but that’s not the case anymore. Tech will need to bring pressure and hope Duggan doesn’t get outside the pocket and make plays. Tech will need to get to the QB early and often if they wanna win this game. Make life difficult for the senior out of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Now we move on to the TCU run game and their RB, Kendre Miller. Miller this season has been a great weapon for TCU and a guy that has made life hell for a lot of Big 12 defenses. Miller has rushed 132 times for 851 yards and 11 TDs already this season. He’s averaged 6.4 yards per carry and has been one of the better backs in the conference.

Miller is the main reason this offense can be so hard to stop at times. The balance between the rushing and passing attack is why TCU in undefeated to this point. Having a good QB like Duggan that has a guy like Miller right behind him makes life difficult week in and week out for opposing defenses. The Tech defense will definitely have their hands full this week.

Last but certainly not least is lead WR Quentin Johnston. Johnston has had a really solid year, racking up 42 catches for 650 yards and 4 TDs. A lot of his numbers came in 2 games specifically, against KU and OSU.

In those 2 games alone, Johnston hauled in 22 catches for 386 yards and 2 TDs. Those numbers are just ridiculous. Johnston is a 6’4 playmaker and makes life hell for opposing defenses. He is the top pass catcher on this team and has NFL potential. Max Duggan has the luxury of having a jump ball target that can go and make big time plays.

Now, everyone knows Tech is coming off a bad loss to Baylor at home. One thing that we also know is that this team is never gonna back down from a challenge. This TCU team is the best in the conference, and a lot of people know that. They are elite offensively and have put up points in every game this season. They aren’t an offense that you’re gonna stop, just one you hope to slow down.

This Tech team is special. They just need that one BIG win, and they're looking to get it in Fort Worth. Can they get it done?