Week 10 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Well folks, we have made it to Week 10. Jack and Kendall are back to pick 7 games for this week, and the picks are headlined by the very highly anticipated 1-3 matchup between Georgia and Tennessee. We also have another top-10 SEC matchup to go along with 3 Big 12 games and a wildcard from a future Big 12 opponent. Jack got to pick the wildcard this week, so without further interruption, our picks:

Lines are as of Thursday 11/3.

Game 1: (1) Tennessee @ (3) Georgia (-8) (O/U 66.5) 2:30 p.m. CBS

Jack: I’m not sure if a number one team has been this large of an underdog, ever? I think Hooker is the real deal, and I think the Vols are still being underrated. Give me Rocky Top + 8 all damn day. Go Vols.

Kendall: I’ve rocked with Rocky Top all year and I have no reason to stop now. I love seeing the Vols back in the national picture, it’s great for college football. Give me The Vols +8 and if I’m feeling it on Saturday morning when I wake up, I might just take them on the ML.

Game 2: (6) Alabama (-13.5) @ (10) LSU (O/U 56.5) 6:00 p.m. ESPN

Jack: Do I think LSU is a top 10 team? Not in the slightest. But its something about Saban coaching in the REAL Death Valley is calling me to Baton Rouge. See what I did there? Give me LSU + 13.5. Geaux Tigahs.

Kendall: Nick Saban and Bama both know there is no room for error the rest of this season. I don’t like LSU at all this season and I don’t like their chances to cover. The LSU offense is putrid and cannot keep up with Bama, give me the Tide -13.5.

Game 3: (4) Clemson (-3.5) @ Notre Dame (O/U 44) 6:30 p.m. NBC

Jack: I think Clemson is more like #10. I don’t think they’re for real and I think they’ll get exposed. I just don’t think it’ll be against a mediocre Irish squad. They stink. Clemson -3.5.

Kendall: The Irish have been the most inconsistent team in college football this season and it hasn’t been close. Give me Clemson -3.5, and I’m also gonna hammer the Under.

Game 4: Texas Tech @ (7) TCU (-8.5) (O/U 69) 11:00 a.m. FOX

Jack: Unfortunately this game could get out of hand, and quickly if there aren’t adjustments made by the Red Raiders. Time of Possession is the key in this one. I hate this line too, but if I have to pick I’m going with Tech +8.5 but TCU ML.

Kendall: TCU is very good. I’ll admit it. Max Duggan looks completely different this season. He looks like he did when he was slinging it in my neck of the woods here in Iowa. BUT, Tech got embarrassed last week and if I know this coaching staff, I know they will have the guys ready, give me Tech +8.5.

Game 5: (24) Texas (-2.5) @ (13) Kansas State (O/U 54.5) 6:00 p.m. FS1

Jack: Is there another team in the country getting as much disrespect as K-State is getting with this line? Does Vegas know something we don’t? I’m always suspect when it comes to something so outlandish, but if I trust my gut, I’m all over the Wildcats +2.5. Hell, give me K-State outright too. Oh, and the over 54.5.

Kendall: Kansas State is really good. Texas is very inconsistent. I’m genuinely shocked at this spread. I don’t care who is at QB for the Wildcats, give me KSU ML and HAMMER the Over.

Game 6: Baylor @ Oklahoma (-3.5) (O/U 61.5) 2:00 p.m. ESPN+

Jack: Baylor is not as good as last week would lead you to believe. Tech turned the ball over 5 times in all time egg-laying at home. Don’t count on it again. Sooners -3.5. Over 61.

Kendall: I love Baylor in this game. I think they found something on both ends last week against Tech. Baylor has been shaky at times on the road this year, but they’ve looked impressive since losing to WVU. Give me the Bears ML.

Game 7 (wildcard): Houston @ SMU (-3) (O/U 66) 6:00 p.m. NFL Network

Jack: Intrigued by this game so I added it to the slate. I still think Houston is trash, and SMU is actually a respectable team, giving TCU a run earlier this season. Pony Express -3.

Kendall: The Cougs have been really up and down this season. The loss to Tech and getting embarrassed by KU at home. That being said, SMU has also been up and down. Give me the Cougs on the road +3.

