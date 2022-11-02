Hub City Homers #57: Spoiler on the horizon

Well, last Saturday was just absolutely no fun. In front of a sold out, roaring crowd the Red Raiders were physically whipped by the Baylor Bears. Tech would keep the game surprisingly close despite the manhandling, until a big fourth quarter blew the game wide open, and the Red Raiders were finished off without much of a fight to close.

The guy’s break down what went wrong in that game, the lessons we learned, and what can be done to fix the sometimes-infuriating offensive dry spells. They walk through the defense failing to set the edge, to the bizarre playcalling by Kittley, to what it means that the offensive line had their worst game of the season.

After the depressing recap and analysis, the guys look ahead to the TCU Horned Frogs. tech will travel to the neutral site date with TCU, and will look to play spoiler to the Frogs’ lofty goals.

Does Tech have a chance? How can they make the most of the matchup? Listen in and find out!