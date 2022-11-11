Week 11 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Game 1: (10) Alabama (-12) @ (11) Ole Miss (O/U 65) 2:30 p.m. CBS

Jack: Lane Kiffin and Saban, I truly believe Saban hates Kiffin’s guts just because of how outlandish he is. Either way Bama losing twice is crazy, but losing three times? I don’t think so. Give me the Rebels +12 and the over.

Kendall: Bama coming off a season changing loss, every game is important for their SEC title hopes. Ole Miss is still in play to get into the SEC title game as well, this should be a really big game that has big time implications. Give me Ole Miss +12.

Game 2: (22) UCF @ (16) Tulane (-1) (O/U 54.5) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Jack: I love Tulane because they beat K-State. Michael Pratt has been in this offense for three years now and he is humming along. Green Wave -1 and the over.

Kendall: Tulane have been on fire this season, including a big win @ Kansas State. UCF is playing really good football. This is basically a pick em, give me Tulane.

Game 3: (4) TCU @ (18) Texas (-7.5) (O/U 65.5) 6:30 p.m. ABC

Jack: I hate both of these teams with a passion. If both could lose I would prefer it. This line is super suspect for me, Vegas must know something. TCU +7.5 but UT ML.

Kendall: How is TCU a 7.5 point dog? Just how? I know Texas is at home, at night, but my lord. This line is ridiculous. Give me TCU and all the points, but I also like the Frogs on the ML.

Game 4: (15) UNC @ Wake Forest (-4) (O/U 78.5) 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Jack: This over is so ridiculous, but I truly think this game could end up in the 52-49ish area. Give me UNC +4. AND THE OVER!

Kendall: Drake Maye is a heisman candidate. Heisman candidates don’t lost these games. Give me UNC ML.

Game 5: Kansas @ Texas Tech (-3.5) (O/U 64) 6:00 p.m. ESPN+

Jack: I don’t have much to say in this one. If Jalon Daniels plays it could end up bad for Tech just because they refuse to run the ball and they have problems with mobile QBs. Unfortunately Kansas ML is the move for me.

Kendall: Tech looked pretty bad for the most part offensively last week, but that's not gonna stop me from hammering the Over. Give me the Over, and honestly, I’ll be a homer and give me Tech -3.5.

Game 6: (19) Kansas State @ Baylor (-2.5) (O/U 52) 6:00 p.m. FS1

Jack: Baylor has been playing really good ever since the Tech game, K-State is a good team too. Give me the Bears because its in Waco. Baylor -2.5.

Kendall: K-State has looked pretty good against top Big 12 opponents for the most part, but so has Baylor. Give me the Bears -2.5.

Game 7 (wildcard): Purdue @ (21) Illinois (-6.5) (O/U 44.5)

Jack: Aiden O’Connell is a baller for the Boilermakers, but Chase Brown is the best running back in the country and he will carry the Illini, and win this game. Illini -6.5.

Kendall: Purdue needs a dub to stay alive in the Big Ten West race, and Illinois can essentially clinch with a win. High stakes, but give me the Boilers +6.5.

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS IN NO WAY GAMBLING ADVICE. IF YOU HAVE A GAMBLING PROBLEM, PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.