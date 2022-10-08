Instant Reaction: Behren Morton reportedly gets the nod in Stillwater

Better late than never, right?

With Tyler Shough looking to return after the bye, Texas Tech has decided to see what Behren Morton can do behind center as they have just announced he will get the start today against Oklahoma State.

There’s a report that Smith might’ve hurt his shoulder, so that’s what we’re going to go with at the moment.

Morton came into the program with an elite-level arm and the ability to make any throw on the field, so now he has an opportunity to show that off against a highly ranked opponent. As I wrote yesterday, this Cowboys defense isn’t as good as it has been in past years so maybe Morton can get something going and help us pull of the upset.

The offense does change a bit here, as Smith was a much better power-runner with the football. Morton has some wheels on him, but I’d expect more read-option/zone running with him at quarterback.

It’s time to see what the highly-touted Redshirt Freshman can do. Let’s keep our hopes high and come out of Stillwater with another ranked win under our belts.