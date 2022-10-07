Texas Tech looks to take advantage of Cowboys defense and pull of the upset in Stillwater

The past two years of this matchup have been a tale of two different games. Two years ago it was an offensive showdown that ended in a 50-44 win for the Cowboys. Last year Oklahoma State only put up 23 points but managed to prevent Texas Tech from scoring at all.

This year seems to be an offensive-dominant year for Oklahoma State as they’ve scored more than 34 points in each game so far. The defense started out rough with 44 points allowed to Central Michigan, but has started to reel it in a bit. Still not as dominant as last year, so there are ways that Tech can have a great day offensively.

They rank 87th in the nation with 396.8 yards per game, as well as 58th in the nation with 23.25 points per game allowed. Another poor stat is they’ve only forced four turnovers in four games, not the kind of stats you like to see from a supposed top defense. The opening game is a big blemish on their defensive stats, as the next few teams they faced didn’t have as much success.

The Cowboys don’t have any individuals that have stood out so far this year. Their pass rush isn’t anything to worry about, but they do fly to the football on the ground. Through the air, they are one of the worst in the country with 285.2 yards allowed per game. They are very easy to take advantage of in the passing game so Tech shouldn’t have any problems there.

One thing that I want to see Tech do on offense is get the big receivers more involved. It seems like the past few weeks have been more focused on the tight ends and running backs with some Myles Price mixed into there. This week I want to see Loic Fouonji and J.J. Sparkman dominate this game and show off their size advantage in a big way. Running the ball too much against a team that does really well in that department will be a mistake, so I’m hoping to see this coaching staff take advantage of the Cowboys weaknesses.

I see this game being close, but Tech has the better defense overall and should be able to pull off the upset. They can’t let last years performance come to light and put a stinker up on the offensive side of the ball. Mistake free offense will win us this game, the yards and points will be there for the taking.