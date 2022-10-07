Week 6 Power Rankings: Is this the furthest down OU has ever been in a power ranking?

Last week’s Big 12 Power Rankings
- Oklahoma State
- Baylor
- Kansas
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Iowa State
- West Virginia
We’re headed into Week 6 of the college football season and we have had surprising outcomes so far in the Big 12. This week I’ve got Kansas in my top TWO and Oklahoma in...... last? I can’t remember the last time we could even mention KU out of the bottom spot, let alone 2nd in the conference. What they have done is nothing short of remarkable, but all eyes will be on them this weekend when College Gameday comes for the TCU matchup. Speaking of which, who saw this kind of TCU team coming? I certainly did not, for one. I easily saw this team being towards the back end of the Big 12, needing somewhat of a rebuild after losing Gary Patterson. But enough with the rundown, lets get into my rankings for Week 6 in the Big 12.
- Oklahoma State- While I am not completely sold on this Cowboys team, they are the only ones that have been close to their preseason expectations. After getting their first true solid win of the year in Waco, I’m feeling more confident if I’m an OSU fan.
- Kansas- I’m not sure if I can put into words what the Jayhawks have done so far this year. Even if they were to lose out the rest of the year, this season would still be a huge W for the program. If they go on and win this weekend, the Big 12 better watch out.
- TCU
- Kansas State- After a horrendous week 3 loss to Tulane, it seems that the Wildcats have found their footing. With a serious rushing attack of Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn, I believe they can actually live up to my preseason expectations for them where I slated them as a dark horse Big 12 candidate.
- Baylor
- Texas
- Texas Tech- The Red Raiders could really use a good showing in Stillwater headed into their bye week. While I’m not necessarily expecting a win, I’m more confident heading into this one than I was going into Manhattan. If we can force Sanders into more throws than he wants, it might spell success.
- Iowa State
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma- While I was confident that Oklahoma would drop off some this year, never did I think that they would lose in the fashion that they did this past weekend to TCU. This week they head to Dallas for the annual Red River Showdown. The Sooners will not be favored and UT will likely have Quinn Ewers back from injury. I’d be nervous if I was an OU fan.
Loading comments...