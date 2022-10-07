Week 6 Power Rankings: Is this the furthest down OU has ever been in a power ranking?

Last week’s Big 12 Power Rankings

Oklahoma State Baylor Kansas TCU Texas Tech Kansas State Oklahoma Texas Iowa State West Virginia

We’re headed into Week 6 of the college football season and we have had surprising outcomes so far in the Big 12. This week I’ve got Kansas in my top TWO and Oklahoma in...... last? I can’t remember the last time we could even mention KU out of the bottom spot, let alone 2nd in the conference. What they have done is nothing short of remarkable, but all eyes will be on them this weekend when College Gameday comes for the TCU matchup. Speaking of which, who saw this kind of TCU team coming? I certainly did not, for one. I easily saw this team being towards the back end of the Big 12, needing somewhat of a rebuild after losing Gary Patterson. But enough with the rundown, lets get into my rankings for Week 6 in the Big 12.