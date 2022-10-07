Week 6 Pick’em: It’s not lonely at the top

Viva Fans, you have been great so far. 9 games above .500 is impressive and as of right now, you’ve been smarter than all but two of our writers. Reed and Jack are alone at the top, but they are only one game ahead of the fans, and then a nice three game cushion between them and Chris and Kendall.

Ironically, our two main editors, Zach and Macon, are bringing up the rear through five weeks at 17-18.

This week, we have the Tech-OSU contest, along with Kansas-TCU, Utah-UCLA, Tennessee-LSU, and the Red River Rivalry (I prefer shootout too).

These should be interesting games, especially if Dillon Gabriel doesn’t play for Oklahoma, with all reports pointing towards a return for Quinn Ewers, if the Oklahoma D continues to struggle, Bijan Robinson might be in for a monster day at the State Fair. Texas Tech will face their 5th consecutive ranked opponent, the 2nd straight on the road. All eyes will be on the offense to see if Donovan Smith can turn in a performance similar to the Texas game.

Some would say the game of the week kicks off at 11:00 a.m. in Lawrence between TCU and Kansas. Jalon Daniels has been great so far, but TCU will be the first true test for the Jayhawks, especially after TCU absolutely demolished OU at home last week.

It should be a great weekend!

Untitled Writer TTU @ No. 7 OK State Texas @ Oklahoma No. 17 TCU @ No. 19 Kansas No. 16 BYU @ Notre Dame No. 11 Utah @ No. 18 UCLA Wisconsin @ Northwestern No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU Last week Writer TTU @ No. 7 OK State Texas @ Oklahoma No. 17 TCU @ No. 19 Kansas No. 16 BYU @ Notre Dame No. 11 Utah @ No. 18 UCLA Wisconsin @ Northwestern No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU Last week Reed (23-12) OKST UT TCU ND UCLA WIS TENN 4-3 Jack (23-12) OKST UT TCU BYU UTAH WIS TENN 5-2 Viva fans (22-13) TTU OU TCU BYU UTAH WIS TENN 4-3 Chris (19-16) TTU OU KU BYU UCLA WIS TENN 5-2 Kendall (19-16) OKST UT KU ND UTAH WIS TENN 2-5 Zach (17-18) OKST UT TCU ND UTAH WIS LSU 3-4 Macon (17-18) TTU OU TCU BYU UTAH WIS LSU 3-4

Wreck’Em.