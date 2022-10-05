Week 6 Slate with Jack and Kendall

In a long overdue move, College Gameday is headed to Lawrence. Kansas is undefeated and Texas Tech is going on the road to a top-10 Oklahoma State team. No it isn’t basketball season (yet), and its not 2018. It is the year of our Lord 2022 and it is football season. Just like we all assumed Kansas and TCU are going to be battling for an undefeated record through six weeks, and Oklahoma State and Kansas State are at the top of the Big 12. Oklahoma is in last with West Virginia, and its going to take a mighty effort for OU to even make the Big 12 title game in December. This is why we watch and this is why we love college football. Jack gets to pick the wildcard game this week and he’s going with the Red River Shootout. Without further interruption, here are our picks.

Lines are as of 10/5

Game 1: (17)TCU (-7) @ (19)Kansas (O/U 68) 11:00 a.m. FS1

Jack: Biggest game in the country this week. Unfortunately for KU fans this is where playing no one comes back to bite you. TCU is coming off a shellacking of OU and I don’t think Kansas puts up much of a fight. TCU -7.

Kendall: Can’t pick against KU. I just can’t. GIVE ME KU ML. Will I lose money? Maybe, but I will not bet against this cinderella story.

Game 2: (8)Tennessee (-3) @ (25)LSU (O/U 63.5) 11:00 a.m. ESPN

Jack: I feel like it wasn’t that long ago people were ready to fire BK after the opening loss? But here we are in a ranked matchup in Baton Rouge. I think Tennessee is too talented for LSU and the crowd is the only thing that keeps it a close game. Give me the Vols -3.

Kendall: The Vols look amazing and LSU’s offense sucks. Give me Vols -3 and the Under, big time.

Game 3: (11)Utah (-4.5) @ (18)UCLA (O/U 65) 2:30 p.m. FOX

Jack: Last week UCLA made me look like a fool. I picked Washington to go into the Rose Bowl and smack them around. They did not. However, I’m still not sold on UCLA and I think Utah is the real deal in the PAC-10 or 12 or however many teams are still in it. I think Utah wins but I’m just going with the moneyline.

Kendall: UCLA made me look stupid last year. Does that change my thoughts on them? Absolutely not. I really like Utah, and thats not changing. Give me Utah, -4.5 and give me the under.

Game 4: Arkansas @ (23)Mississippi State (-8) (O/U 61.5) 11:00 a.m. SECN

Jack: I think Mississippi State beating A&M was awesome. I love me some Mike Leach, but the Bulldogs better not look past this game. KJ Jefferson is legit, and I think for the Bulldogs to win this one, Will Rogers has to stay clean on the turnover board. He has looked good early, let’s see if he keeps his form. Bulldogs win but the Hogs cover. Woo Pig +8.

Kendall: This is a joke right? -8??? Give me Arkansas easily. +8 and hell they could win outright. 8 points is insane. Give me the pigs.

Game 5: Texas Tech @ (7)Oklahoma State (-9.5) (O/U 69.5) 2:30 p.m. FS1

Jack: Ugh. Kendall I just really don’t feel good about this one for Tech. The offense has been too inconsistent, and no matter how well our defense plays, I just don’t see us getting going against the Pokes’ D. I think its a lower scoring game so I’m hammering the under, but I’m also taking the Pokes to pull away late. Give me OSU -9.5 and the under.

Kendall: Well I agree with the not feeling good part... BUT. I think we put up a fight. 9.5 is a lot and I think that the under hits easy in this. I also think this game is something stupid like a 23-14 game, so give me Tech +9.5.

Game 6: (16)BYU @ Notre Dame (-3.5) (O/U 52) 6:30 p.m. NBC (Las Vegas)

Jack: BYU gets no respect. I also think it is hilarious that they are playing this game in Vegas, but thats a conversation for a different time. Is this the BYU that beat Baylor? Or the BYU that got destroyed by Oregon? It seems as though ND has the offense going after last weeks 45 point outburst, but I think I’m staying away from this one. If I had to pick, I’d take BYU +3.5.

Kendall: Notre Dame sucks. They just do. BYU being a dog in this is laughable. Give me BYU +3.5, and hell give me them on the ML. Notre Dame is really bad and I think they get exposed yet again in this game.

Game 7 (wildcard): Texas (-7) @ Oklahoma (O/U 65.5) 11:00 a.m. ABC (Dallas)

Jack: Crazy that this is our wildcard game..however Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley are gone. Dillon Gabriel is a game time decision and Quinn Ewers will be back. After what I saw on defense from OU last week, Bijan Robinson might rush for 250 yards in this one. If Gabriel plays I’d take the over, but overall I’m going to take UT ML.

Kendall: Do I have to pick? Like have to? I think OU looks awful. I think UT looks average at best. If Quinn Ewers is back, give me UT ML. I just pray we get the Hudson Card/General Booty matchup that everyone is craving to see.

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS NOT GAMBLING ADVICE. IF YOU HAVE A GAMBLING PROBLEM PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.