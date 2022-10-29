Red Raiders will look to carry the momentum from last week against the Baylor defense

After a few weeks playing against some suspect defenses, the Red Raiders face one of the toughest defenses they’ll play all year.

Baylor may not be the same team from last year that won the Big 12 title, but they still have that tenacity on defense that Dave Aranda is known to bring.

The strength of this defense this year is their secondary, where their leading tackler Al Walcott plays. Overall their secondary grades out solid individually, and they’re one of the most cohesive units in the conference.

Luckily for the Red Raiders, their versatility has been one of their strengths this year. If the offensive line can carry over their performance from last week, I have full confidence in us being able to run and pass whenever we need to. Run blocking has been solid all year, but the pass blocking seemed to improve coming out of the bye and Baylor doesn’t have much of a pass rush to worry about.

I’m going to be looking to see how their corners handle the size that we have on the outside as well as the route running of our shorter guys. The versatility of our receivers has been something that when we take advantage of it we can carve up defenses as we please.

The last key to the game for our team is going to be taking advantage of our possessions and making sure that we get points on every drive. Baylor is a great running team, so they’re going to likely control the time of possession. It’s going to be key for us to make sure we leave the field with points scored when we can.

I see the Red Raiders prevailing in the end in a close 45-35 victory. Our defense will make stops when we need to, and our offense will be as consistent as last week.