Week 9 Power Rankings: TTU continues to make strides, while others are trending in the wrong direction

Previous Week’s Power Rankings
- TCU
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- Kansas
- West Virginia
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
With 5 weeks that have already flown by in the Big 12, I think it’s safe to say that the top 3 in the league have solidified their position. After that, the rest of the conference is pretty much wide open. The game of the week involves two of the top three, with OSU traveling to play K-State in Manhattan. I think if the Cowboys are able to win that, it would most likely mean an OSU-TCU Big 12 Championship game barring any mishaps for either side. Iowa State is in must-win mode against Oklahoma in Ames, who look to avoid starting 0-5 in conference play. I’m personally a fan of Matt Campbell, but if they end up losing this weekend the Cyclones’ fans will not be in a good mood. Tech looks to take another leap with a home matchup against Baylor. A win there would put the Red Raiders at 3-2 in conference play, headed to play a potentially still undefeated TCU team. With everyone who knows the Twitter frenzy regarding that game, I think we all know that should be a fun one.
But, without further ado, the Week 9 Power Rankings!
- TCU- The Horned Frogs just keep finding a way to win. Nobody in Fort Worth even remembers who Gary Patterson is anymore. They’re all in on the Dykes bandwagon, and right now I don’t blame them.
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Texas Tech- Yes, probably a bold move to have the Red Raiders in 4th. But if they’ve lost to the teams they’re supposed to and vice versa... along with the W over Texas. So until they stumble or lose a toss-up game, such as this weekend, they’ll continue to move up.
- Texas- While they lost to a team they were chosen to lose to, they fell in ranking because of the manner in which they lost. Ewers by far had his worst game against a bad pass defense and the Longhorns stumbled a decent-sized lead.
- Baylor- The Bears looked to be in cruise control in the first half against Kansas. With the complete opposite showing in the second half, Baylor almost let one slip away. I’m not sure if they come out victorious if Jalon Daniels plays for KU.
- Kansas
- West Virginia- Neal Brown’s seat is right back on the hot seat after an abysmal performance in Lubbock. He needs a very good showing against TCU with perhaps a winning result. If not, it may spell the end of his era in Morgantown.
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
