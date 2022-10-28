Week 9 Pick’em-Halloween BUTT Bowl

Viva Fans, you’re still in the hunt. Reed has put some distance between himself and Jack (2 games) and Jack has three games on the fans. Kendall is two games behind the fans and Chris is a game behind Kendall. Our two editors are still bringing up the rear, with Zach sitting at an even .500 and Macon is...well...not at .500.

This week, our games consist of the BUTT Blackout Bowl, Oklahoma State-Kansas State, OU-Iowa State for the Big 12, a couple of SEC games in Ole Miss-A&M, Arkansas-Auburn, and an ACC matchup of Miami and UVA. We also threw in an AAC/future Big 12 game in Cincy-UCF.

Can the fans remain in the hunt? Can anyone else push towards the top 3 this late in the season? Will our editors finish in the bottom two? The season is in its 2nd half, and if anyone is making a move the time is now.