Texas Tech Baseball drops 2023 schedule

On Thursday, Texas Tech Baseball dropped their 2023 schedule. The roster will look different, and if you can, you should make it to the Red and Black series this weekend at Dan Law Field.

Now, let’s get to the schedule.

The Red Raiders will open their season on Friday, February 17th with a four game series against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Lubbock. Gonzaga and Tech have played regularly over the past few seasons, and it has actually come to be a fun series recently because of the leaps and bounds forward by the Zags’ baseball program, so I’m glad to see the two teams will continue to play.

Tech will open the year with 10 consecutive home games, before traveling to Houston for the Shriners’ Children’s Hospitals Classic, where they will face Michigan, Texas A&M, and Rice. I would expect all three of those games to be a bit spicy, as Tech and Michigan have played tight contests over the past few years, A&M boasting a rejuvenated program with Schlossnagle coaching, and the minor scuffle last season when Tech played at Rice. All of those games should be a blast.

After traveling to Houston, the Red Raiders return to Lubbock for six more non-conference games, before hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 opener. Last year, Tech swept the Cowboys in Stillwater, firmly cementing themselves back into Big 12 contention.

Following the Oklahoma State series, the Texas Tech will travel to Austin, to take on what I’m sure will be a solid Texas team. Starting out with two straight most likely top 20 series’ will be tough but it eliminates two difficult series’ early and allows less difficult games later in the year.

After a mid-week game against New Mexico, Tech hosts the defending conference champions, TCU. At this point its pretty obvious that the Red Raiders’ conference schedule is front-loaded with Oklahoma State, Texas, and TCU. Those three teams, along with Tech, were the top 4 teams at the end of the regular season, even though Oklahoma got white hot on their way to a National Runner-up finish.

Oklahoma is the next Big 12 series after TCU, but there is a weekend series with North Dakota State and a two game trip to Stanford in between TCU and OU.

Following the Sooners, Tech will host Grand Canyon in a mid-week, followed by the Baylor Bears traveling to Lubbock. After Baylor, Tech will travel to Abilene for a game against ACU, then fly to the little apple to take on Kansas State, before returning to host a weekend series against Sam Houston State.

The Red Raiders will finish the year by traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia, before returning to host the Kansas Jayhawks before the Big 12 Tournament, which is being played in Arlington at Globe Life Field for the second consecutive season.

Based on the schedule, Tech will play in 56 games. Of the 56 game played, 37 of them will be at Dan Law Field, thus giving fans PLENTY of opportunities to see this Red Raider team at home.

Important dates are listed below: