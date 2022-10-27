Hub City Homers #56: Getting to the BUTT of the season

I will be honest, I did not feel great about that West Virginia game coming in. I though tech would win, but I expected a battle with maybe a very late score for some window dressing.

Instead, we got to watch quite the show as Texas Tech mercilessly humiliated the Neal Brown led West Virginia Mountaineers. The Hub City Homers break down that game, what allowed the blowout, how did your young signal caller perform, and praised the staff for their preparation out of the bye week.

Additionally, they talk about things that will allow future success such as more solid protection from the offensive line going and more involvement from the big tight ends.

After that, we turn the page to a BUTT Bowl date with Baylor. A night game, on Halloween Weekend, with the blackout called for. Oh yeah, this will absolutely get weird. The guys break down the important matchups, highlighting what Tech has to do to win, and make their predictions for the game.