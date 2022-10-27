Week 9 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Jack and Kendall are back for another week of spreads and lines, highlighted by Texas Tech and Baylor, Ohio State and Penn State, and K-State hosting Oklahoma State. The guys are also tossing in a couple of SEC games, along with an ACC tilt featuring Syracuse and Notre Dame as well. Kendall has the wildcard pick this week. Without further interruption, our picks:

LINES ARE AS OF WED. 10/26.

Game 1: Baylor @ Texas Tech (-2.5) (O/U 62.5) 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Jack: Tech won’t say who is starting at QB, but I’m going to assume it’ll be Morton. This along with Tech D coming off of their best game this year, and McGuire & Co.’s knowledge of the Baylor staff and roster, its hard for me to pick against Tech. Add in a blackout night game on Halloween weekend? Tech -2.5.

Kendall: Tech has looked increasingly better every week this year in my opinion. They seem to be improving with on consistency on both ends and making great strides. Baylor seems to doing the opposite. You never know what team you’re gonna get. Give me the -2.5 for Tech, and I’m gonna take the over too.

Game 2: (2)Ohio State (-15.5) @ (13)Penn State (O/U 61) 11:00 a.m. FOX

Jack: OSU has looked great in all facets of the game, and my friend Kendall was in Columbus last weekend to see just how good they are in person. HOWEVER this feels like a trap game to me. I don’t think the Bucks lose, but I think Penn State covers. PSU +15.5

Kendall: OSU did beat Iowa 54-10 last week, BUT the way they won I wasn’t too impressed. Settled for field goals on a lot of short fields and until half way through the 4th, they hadn’t broke 300 yards. I like Penn State +15.5 here.

Game 3: (9)Oklahoma State @ (22)Kansas State (-1.5) (O/U 56) 2:30 p.m. FOX

Jack: Is this line for real? We still don’t know if Adrian Martinez will play, and if he doesn’t its an easy win for the Pokes. If he does, I look for a hard fought game, but I think OSU pulls this one out. Give me OSU+ 1.5 and ML as well.

Kendall: KSU is banged up big time and I have no idea how they're favored. OSU has looked great most of this season and I don’t think they lose another game. Give me OSU ML and I’m also gonna take the Over in this game.

Game 4: (19)Kentucky @ (3)Tennessee (-12.5) (O/U 63.5) 6:00 p.m. ESPN

Jack: Hendon Hooker is my front-runner for the Heisman thus far. He is the best QB in the country, and I don’t expect them to slow down much for Kentucky. I think it might be close in the first half, but Josh Heupel and his halftime adjustments lead to the Vols pulling away. I think they win by two scores so give me the Vols -12.5 in their new all black unis.

Kendall: Kentucky is going into a hostile environment against a red hot Tennessee team at night. I don’t love their chances, BUT, I will say this. Last year in Lexington these 2 played in an absolute shootout in which the Vols won 45-42. I'm gonna stay away from this line, but give me the OVER 63.5.

Game 5: (15)Ole Miss (-2) @ Texas A&M (O/U 55) 6:30 p.m. SECN

Jack: This one is tough after watching Ole Miss last week, but then I remember A&M lost last week too. The Aggie program seems to be in utter disarray, with headlines of guys smoking pot in the locker room. THE LOCKER ROOM. Man Jimbo has really fouled this whole situation up. I think it gets worse after this weekend as well with more guys hitting the portal. Sorry Ags. Ole Miss -2 & ML.

Kendall: Aggies suck. Ole Miss looked AWFUL last week @ LSU. How do I pick this game? Easy, I look at who has looked worse more consistently this season. That would be A&M. Give me Ole Miss -2.

Game 6: Notre Dame @ (16)Syracuse (-2.5) (O/U 48) 11:00 a.m. ABC

Jack: Marcus Freeman is coaching for his job. I know that sounds a little dramatic, but its the truth. ND boosters are already thinking they made the wrong choice, and this isn’t a program that takes losing well, much less to Syracuse (no disrespect). Syracuse loves the 11 am games and they gave Clemson all they could take in Death Valley last weekend. Sorry to the Irish fans out there, but Freeman’s seat will be white hot after this one at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is just better this season. Orange -2.5.

Kendall: Notre Dame is not good. They just aren’t. They lost to Marshall, a putrid Stanford team and just look bad. The ‘Cuse are coming off a heartbreaker in Death Valley, give me the Orange -2.5.

Game 7 (wildcard): Northwestern @ Iowa (-11) (O/U 37.5) 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Jack: I guess I deserve to pick this game after I made you pick the Rutgers game last week. I truly don’t know if the winner of this game GETS to 11 much less wins by that much. I’m thinking a 10-3 or 10-7 stinker is probably what we will get. Under 37.5. I can’t take NW though because they’re terrible when they’re not playing in Ireland.

Kendall: If the Iowa side of me has to suffer and actually watch this game, I’m gonna make someone else pick it with me. I have no idea how Iowa is an 11 point favorite, but I’m staying away from that part. The reason I picked this is because I’m going ALL IN on the Under. This game might finish 3-0 one way or the other.

WE ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL GAMBLERS AND THIS IS IN NO WAY GAMBLING ADVICE. IF YOU HAVE A GAMBLING PROBLEM, PLEASE CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.