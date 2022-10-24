Behren Morton solidifies QB1 status going forward

On Saturday, two things became very apparent for all of those either in attendance, or watching the Texas Tech-West Virginia game in Lubbock.

Behren Morton is the guy going forward. Texas Tech is becoming a team that no one in this conference wants to play.

I’m going to focus on #1 for our offensive player of the week.

Behren Morton is your guy going forward. Plain and simple. It is no disrespect to Tyler Shough or Donovan Smith, but Behren has taken the job and ran with it. I think it boils down to the fact Behren makes plays with his legs that Tyler might not be able to make, and he makes throws Donovan might have trouble making. Again, no disrespect to either of those guys, its just the fact of the matter.

Morton finished the West Virginia game 28-of-45 for 325 yards and 2 TDs with 0 INTs. Not to mention doing all of this after having a stomach bug overnight, and throwing up all of Saturday morning, per Joey McGuire in the post-game press conference.

If there is anything that we have learned about Behren Morton, its that not only is he very talented, but he also very gritty and tough. He played the entire second half in Stillwater with a lower leg injury, then promptly beat down West Virginia two weeks later.

Thus far, Morton is 78-of-124 for 886 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs through 2 games and some change in garbage time against Murray State. He has started two games and kept Tech in the game on the road at #7 Oklahoma State, and throttled West Virginia, it truly has been a great look at the future of this program.

Now, there will be growing pains, that is for sure. He is a freshman in his first true Big 12 action. There were two or three questionable throws made Saturday, but those will be cleaned up no doubt.

Behren Morton is our offensive player of the week. Our honorable mentions are Tahj Brooks (17 carries-107 yards-2 TDs) and Xavier White (8 receptions-139 yards-1 TD).

The bottom line is this: The Red Raiders just turned in their most complete performance of the season, and they are only improving week to week. I would not want to face this team at any point for the rest of this season.

Buckle up Tech fans, this could get really interesting (and fun).