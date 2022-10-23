The officially-not official BU-TT Bowl preview

The man responsible for all of Baylor’s recent successes will face off with his former team this coming Saturday. It is also Halloween weekend. And a night game. And the blackout game.

If you think this won’t get weird, I have ocean front property to sell you. With such a classic edition of the BU-TT Bowl coming up, it is only fitting that I bring back the anti-preview for a quick stay. Frankly, I am not funny enough nor do I have enough ideas to write this piece with any regularity. But in honor of the spooky season, I will give it a go.

BU-TT Bowl Official Cocktail: The Undertaker

A drink that is both Halloween themed and wrestling themed? Perfect for this program. The drink is simple to make, and will be a nice black color once you’re finished. You see, I tie everything back to the theme. I am so damn clever it hurts. And for you old souls, the drink is espresso based so it will help be a little pick-me-up when this game inevitably takes 5 hours.

3 ounces vanilla vodka

1 ounce Kahlua

1 ounce creme de cacao

1 ounce chilled espresso

Pour the first three ingredients into your shaker with ice, shake well, strain the mixture and pour into your chilled martini glass. Or in my case, a mug with a pug on it. Then add your chilled espresso, and chug (or elegantly sip) that bad boy.

BU-TT Bowl Official Tailgate Food: Taco Meatball Ring

We are referred to quite often as Taco Tech by our Big 12 brothers and sisters, and when the tortilla fits embrace it. But because this can’t be as normal as just a taco for the BU-TT Bowl, shove a meatball in that bad boy. Thanks to tasteofhome.com for this one.

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 tablespoons water

2 to 4 tablespoons taco seasoning

1/2 pound ground beef

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls

1/2 medium head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 medium tomato, chopped

4 green onions, sliced

1/2 cup sliced ripe olives

2 jalapeno peppers, sliced

Optional: Sour cream and salsa

Directions

In a large bowl, combine 1 cup cheese, water and taco seasoning. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 16 balls. Place meatballs on a greased rack in a shallow baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 400° until meat is no longer pink, about 12 minutes. Drain meatballs on paper towels. Reduce heat to 375°. Arrange crescent rolls on a greased 15-in. pizza pan, forming a ring with pointed ends facing the outer edge of the pan and wide ends overlapping. Place a meatball on each roll; fold point over meatball and tuck under wide end of roll (meatball will be visible). Repeat. Bake until rolls are golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter. Fill the center of the ring with lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, jalapenos, remaining cheese and, if desired, sour cream and salsa.

Pre-game hype song: Yogi & Skrillex Burial

There is not a funny reason to add this song on the list. I just distinctly remember listening to this song in the Jones and it being a major vibe. Besides, burial is on theme so it counts!

Texas Tech wins if...

They show up. Seriously, Baylor is going to be so intimidated seeing their lord and savior Joey McGuire on the opposite sideline that they will just crumble in despair. As long as Tech manages to find the field, it is dub season.

Baylor wins if...

They will not win. I cannot even begin to contemplate a scenario they win this game. It is impossible, it will not happen, and there is no possible universe it occurs. Unless of course, Texas Tech simply forgets to show up for the game.

Why you should hate Baylor

Literally for every reason. They are a direct rival, we compete for the same recruits, Waco sucks, and most importantly THEY ARE WHAT’S NEXT.

Hate is good. Embrace the dark, and prepare for a wild BU-TT Bowl Ride.