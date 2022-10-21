Week 8 Power Rankings: Is the Big 12 already beating itself up?

Previous week’s power rankings:
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Kansas
- Texas
- Baylor
- Texas Tech
- Iowa State
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
In Week 7 of the Big 12 slate where Tech was on bye, we saw Oklahoma State blow a lead on the road, Kansas potentially starting to nosedive, and Texas possibly solidifying their spot in the top half of the conference. Week 8 brings a lot of good matchups, where teams are trying to keep pace for a Big 12 title appearance. Kansas State travels to TCU, UT goes to Stillwater, and the Red Raiders host the John Denver bowl. In my opinion, this year’s conference race will be closer than it has been in a long time. In recent history, there has always been one team that is clearly the alpha. While that team is TCU right now, I’m not so sure that it’ll stay that way. The back half of the college football season is upon us, let the chaos commence!
Week 8 Rankings
- TCU- another huge home game awaits when the other purple team comes to Fort Worth. Can TCU continue its dominance, or are they due for a loss?
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Texas- we’re truly about to see what this Texas team is made of. Their next 3 games are against the other ranked teams in the conference, two of which coming on the road. The early loss to Tech may come back to bite them if they stumble in the coming weeks.
- Texas Tech- while I’m not sure that Tech deserves the 5th spot in this week’s rankings, there isn’t another team I listed below that I would currently rank ahead. If Tech wins this weekend against WVU, I think that justifies the spot I currently have them in.
- Kansas- what once looked like an incredibly promising season has now taken a 180-degree turn. KU has lost two straight, and more importantly, will have to continue without QB Jalon Daniels for the foreseeable future. There are definitely still some winnable games on the schedule, but it remains to be seen if they can win without Daniels.
- West Virginia
- Baylor
- Oklahoma- OU is out of the gutter for now after a respectable win against Kansas. The true question now is if they can string together some success after an abysmal few weeks in Norman.
- Iowa State
Loading comments...