Week 8 Power Rankings: Is the Big 12 already beating itself up?

Previous week’s power rankings:

Oklahoma State TCU Kansas State Kansas Texas Baylor Texas Tech Iowa State West Virginia Oklahoma

In Week 7 of the Big 12 slate where Tech was on bye, we saw Oklahoma State blow a lead on the road, Kansas potentially starting to nosedive, and Texas possibly solidifying their spot in the top half of the conference. Week 8 brings a lot of good matchups, where teams are trying to keep pace for a Big 12 title appearance. Kansas State travels to TCU, UT goes to Stillwater, and the Red Raiders host the John Denver bowl. In my opinion, this year’s conference race will be closer than it has been in a long time. In recent history, there has always been one team that is clearly the alpha. While that team is TCU right now, I’m not so sure that it’ll stay that way. The back half of the college football season is upon us, let the chaos commence!

Week 8 Rankings