Week 8 Slate with Jack and Kendall

Kendall and Jack are back for week 8, and there are three good Big 12 games that we are going to pick, the College Gameday matchup in Oregon, an ACC top 20 matchup, and a random Big 10 game to top it all off. Jack gets to pick the wild card game, and Kendall is along for the ride. Without further interruption, our picks:

Game 1: (20) Texas (-6.5) @ (11) Oklahoma State (O/U 61) 2:30 p.m. ABC

Jack: This spread actually makes me laugh out loud. Quinn Ewers hasn’t played a good defense yet (minus 1 quarter against Bama). He looked pedestrian against ISU last week and this is his first true road game as the QB at Texas. OSU’s defense is legit, and this will be the one game this year I will be actively rooting for a good game from Spencer Sanders. Pokes +6.5.

Kendall: All I’m gonna say: Okie State ML. Hammer it. The Pokes should be flat out disrespected by this spread. Give me the Cowboys easy.

Game 2: (17) Kansas State @ (8) TCU (-3.5) (O/U 55) 7:00 p.m. FS1

Jack: Purple Reign? Idk what this should be called but its the purple game, and the schemes for these two teams are almost identical. Two elite running QBs but a less than stellar with the arm. I think the turnover battle is key here, but I think Amon Carter is a little far away for K-State fans to fill. TCU -3.5 O 55.

Kendall: I think KSU is really good. I think TCU is really good. Both of them are really good. This game is really tough, but give me the TCU -3.5. I think Duggan and co. get it done in Fort Worth.

Game 3: (9) UCLA @ (10) Oregon (-6) (O/U 72) 2:30 p.m. FOX

Jack: UCLA has made me look stupid all year, but they have to prove it to me one more time. If they win this one, I’m on board, but after watching Oregon at home a couple of times, they look good when they’re in Eugene. Ducks -6.

Kendall: Will I go for UCLA? YES I WILL. Chip Kelly in his revenge game in Eugene, give me the Bruins ML. I love this line at +6, that seems like free money. Give me UCLA ML and +6.

Game 4: West Virginia @ Texas Tech (-6.5) (O/U 65.5) 2:00 p.m. FS1

Jack: Tech O-Line is going to have their hands full, but WVU struggles in pass D. WVU is going to try to pound the rock, can Tech D stop it? I think so. Tech -6.5.

Kendall: Tech has a lot of advantages in this game and I think for the first time in a long time, Tech blows out a conference opponent. Give me Tech -6.5.

Game 5: (7) Ole Miss @ LSU (-2) (O/U 68) 2:30 p.m. CBS

Jack: Am I missing something as to why a top-10 team is an underdog on the road at an unranked team? Maybe its because OM let Auburn score 34, either way I think OM gets the dub, although Baton Rouge is a tough place to play. Ole Miss +2

Kendall: This line sucks. Ole Miss is really good and LSU just flat out isn’t. Give me the Rebels ML in Baton Rouge.

Game 6: (14) Syracuse @ (5) Clemson (-13.5) (O/U 49.5) 11:00 a.m. ABC

Jack: Syracuse is a great story this year, and I truly think Clemson might be overlooking them. Clemson always seems as though they have 1 or 2 games a year at home that they are supposed to win handily that they pull out at the end. Clemson wins barely. Give me the Orange +13.5.

Kendall: I like Clemson at home in this. The offense looks much improved, defense is solid. Give me the Tigers -13.5.

Game 7(wildcard): Indiana @ Rutgers (-3) (O/U 48) 11:00 a.m. BTN

Jack: The game of the week right? Other than the top 2 or 3 teams, the Big 10 is a MESS this year, I think Indiana is trash, Rutgers isn’t the best but at home I think they have the advantage. Scarlet Knights -3.

Kendall: Jack, I really dislike that you chose this game. If I wanted to choose a Big Ten game at least let me choose Iowa. Give me Rutgers -3, but this game will be really close, and also really bad.

